The Outpost 6.5 truck camper is a full-sized rig with a pint-sized price tag

With a queen-sized bed, a spacious kitchen, and off-grid power for days, it's surprisingly well-appointed

Outpost Campers

Camper vans and van life are cool and all, but there’s a special place in our hearts for truck campers. They’re ultra-minimalist, no-frills RVs built with everything you need and nothing you don’t. Outpost Campers, a well-known Colorado builder, recently debuted its latest truck camper model: The well-equipped and surprisingly affordable Outpost 6.5.

Everything you need to know about Outpost Campers’ Outpost 6.5 truck camper

Interior of Outpost Campers' Outpost 6.5 truck camper.
Eric Berry / Outpost Campers

The Outpost 6.5 is a true year-round-capable truck camper, thanks to next-gen R12 insulated composite paneling. Combined with Arctic Tern double-pane windows and an optional diesel heater and roof-mounted air conditioner, it’s designed to stay cool in the summer and toasty warm in the winter. This construction also helps the rig stay condensation-free in any season.

Built for half-ton (and larger), full-sized pickups, the 6.5 model is a surprisingly spacious in-bed camper. Stepping through the full-sized screen door at the rear reveals a roomy cabin with plenty of square footage for two adults to live, work, and sleep comfortably. A standard queen-sized mattress serves as the main sleeping quarters over the cab. In the middle of the cabin is a convertible dinette with a clever swivel-arm table that works as a dining/work space during the day or guest sleeping quarters after dark. A pop-top bench just inside the rear door adds a five-gallon portable toilet that prioritizes functionality over privacy, but it gets the job done when “ya gotta go.”

Outpost 6.5 - Full Camper Tour

The camper’s kitchen is equally full-featured. The bamboo countertop not only looks great but provides ample space for preparing meals, while powder-coated aluminum cabinetry and drawers add plenty of storage space above and below. Standard appliances include a stainless steel sink with a folding faucet, an induction cooktop, and an 86-liter fridge/freezer. Bonus: This is a propane-free rig. Every appliance and onboard piece of tech relies solely on the 6.5’s self-generating electrical system, so owners never have to worry about lugging around or refilling propane canisters.

Despite its relatively compact size, this is a fully featured rig with a generously sized 20-gallon freshwater tank and a greywater tank, too. Adjacent to these two midship tanks is an EcoFlow Powerhub—an advanced power system that’s robust enough to run all of the camper’s appliances, onboard tech gadgets, and power ports. It pairs a 3,600-watt inverter with a 2kWh heated lithium-ion battery that’s all designed to run everything, including the optional AC, while off-grid. It’s kept topped up with multiple solar charge controllers connected to a standard 200-watt rooftop solar array, with the option to add a second folding solar panel to the mix for even more power. The forward-thinking design also has room for doubling the onboard battery capacity if the standard package just isn’t enough. Owners can control and keep tabs on the rig’s entire electrical system from an easy-to-read touchscreen panel.

Build and reserve your own Outpost 6.5 truck camper

Front corner view of Outpost Campers' Outpost 6.5 truck camper mounted on a black Chevy pickup truck.
Outpost Campers

Where many premium, brand-name truck campers are stickering in the high five figures these days, Outpost’s latest offering is surprisingly affordable. With a base price of just under $35,000, it’s one of the most approachable models of its kind that’s this well-equipped. You can secure your own today with a refundable deposit of just $1,000. While you’re waiting for delivery, you’ll have plenty of time to plan your next big camping trip.

Mike Richard
Mike Richard
Contributor
Mike Richard has traveled the world since 2008. He's kayaked in Antarctica, tracked endangered African wild dogs in South…
