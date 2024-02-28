 Skip to main content
The 9 trucks with the best mpg in 2024

Lou Ruggieri
By
Ford F Series SuperDuty pickup truck towing a trailer carrying a piece of construction equipment on a highway.
Ford Motor Co. / Ford Motor Co.

Let’s face it: Americans love their trucks. Sure, it’s nice to zip around the city in a Mini Cooper or blast off down an interstate on-ramp in a Corvette Z06, but when it comes to the gritty, gutty day-to-day grind of getting real life done, there is nothing quite like stepping up into a high-riding workhorse.

But, in the not-so-distant past, that feeling of invincibility has often been tamped down by those trucks’ insatiable need for fuel. It’s hard to get much accomplished when you spend half of your day at the gas station. Thankfully, technology is advancing, and even though some are ready to do away with the fossil-fueled era of the autoverse, the truth is that internal combustion engines (ICE) are not going away anytime soon.

The following is a list of the nine most fuel-efficient ICE trucks on the market today. The rankings are based on the best-combined fuel economy from each truck’s most fuel-efficient engines available. And before you ask, fully electric trucks like the Rivian R1T or Ford F-150 Lightning were not considered because of their comparatively higher base price (even with the tax credit) and lower sales numbers. From nine to one, here are the most fuel-efficient gas-powered trucks on the market today:

Honda Ridgeline
Honda Ridgeline, red, front 3/4 view Honda / Honda

9 – Honda Ridgeline – 21 mpg combined

A relative newcomer, Honda’s Ridgeline became indoctrinated as a full-fledged, full-sized pickup truck at the dawn of its second generation beginning in 2017. Its most fuel-efficient engine also happens to be its only engine. The 3.5-liter naturally-aspirated DOHC V-6 produces 280 HP and 262 lb-ft of torque and has proven to be dependable, durable, and reasonably fuel-efficient, posting a best of 18/24/21 city/highway/combined MPG. With a base price of $40,175, the all-wheel drive Ridgeline offers a pickup truck’s ruggedness with a Honda’s reliability.

NIssan Frontier
Nissan Frontier Nissan / Nissan

8 – Nissan Frontier – 21 mpg combined

Thanks to a much-needed refresh in 2022, the Nissan Frontier has slowly crept up the sales ladder over the last couple of years, even outselling its big brother, Titan. Although it ties the Honda Ridgeline with its 18/24/21 city/highway/combined mpg fuel economy, the Nissan’s significantly lower base price of $31,105 breaks the tie with even more savings from the jump. The most fuel-frugal engine is its 3.8-liter DOHC V-6, which produces 310 HP and 281 lb-ft of torque. The lone downside of opting for the most economical Frontier is only having a rear-wheel drive truck.

Red Toyota Tacoma towing an Airstream Basecamp throw a grassy field.
Airstream

7 – Toyota Tacoma – 21 mpg combined

Yes, another truck with 21 combined mpg. But curiously, the perennial best-selling Toyota Tacoma manages to achieve that number in two different ways. The 2.7-liter DOHC inline-four, which makes a paltry 159 HP and 180 lb-ft of torque, sips gasoline at a rate of 20/23/21 city/highway/combined mpg. The larger and more capable 3.5-liter V-6 that makes 278 HP and 265 lb-ft of torque somehow manages to post a lower 19 city mpg but higher 24 highway mpg to land at the same 21 combined mpg. With either engine, rear-wheel drive is a must to keep weight down and fuel economy up. With its $30,095 base price, it’s easy to see why the Tacoma is a go-to for anyone looking for a quality mid-sized truck that won’t break the bank at the gas station.

RAM Rebel
RAM

6 – RAM 1500 – 22 mpg combined

Though it doesn’t get the fanfare or have the street cred that the legendary Hemi does, the 1500’s 3.6-liter V-6 engine employs Ram’s eTorque mild-hybrid system, which, when combined with its rear-wheel drive setup allows the big truck to manage a 20/25/22 city/highway/combined mpg report card. With 305 HP and 269 lb-ft of torque on tap, the Ram V-6 sits midpack in terms of power output, and its $39,900 base price keeps it competitive in terms of full-sized pricing as well.

Front end angle of 2022 Toyota Tundra Hybrid Capstone from driver's side parked on a boat ramp with water in the background.
Joel Patel/The Manual / Toyota

5 – Toyota Tundra – 22 mpg combined

If you love the Tacoma but need something a bit more stout, then the Toyota Tundra is the truck for you. With its recently redesigned looks, the Tundra even resembles its little brother more than ever, which we consider a good thing. Outfitted with rear-wheel drive and a turbocharged 3.4-liter V-6, the base SR model produces the lowest power output of all the available trims with 358 HP and 406 lb-ft of torque but also the highest fuel economy with its 20/24/22 city/highway/combined mpg. For those curious, the Tundra Hybrid barely eeks out the gas-only engine by one mpg city for almost twenty grand more than the SR’s base price of $41,815.

2019 Ford Ranger
Ford

4 – Ford Ranger – 23 mpg

The Ranger was resurrected in 2019 and became the best version of itself yet. No longer the tiny toy truck of the Ford family, the Ranger has become a full-fledged, four-door workhorse. The middle child of Ford’s pickup truck lineup utilizes a turbocharged 2.3-liter inline-four that produces an impressive 270 horsepower and 310 pounds of torque. With its rear-wheel drive setup, the Ranger pumps out a best of 21/26/23 city/highway/combined mpg. Along with its splendid fuel economy, the Ranger also comes to the table with a cost-effective sub-30K base price of just $28,895.

Hyundai Santa Cruz
Hyundai Santa Cruz Hyundai / Hyundai

3 – Hyundai Santa Cruz – 23 mpg combined

The lone interloper breaking up Ford’s 1-2-3 podium finish, the Hyundai Santa Cruz stands out in more ways than one. The Santa Cruz not only impresses with its 22/26/23 city/highway/combined mpg derived from a diminutive 2.5-liter naturally-aspirated inline-four, but also its windswept styling is truly eye-catching out on the road amid the sea of quirky Teslas and similarly shaped pickups in the wild. While its 191 HP and 181 lb-ft of torque will not get it confused with a Toyota Land Cruiser any time soon, the Santa Cruz is far more agile and easy to maneuver in traffic than some of the bigger options out there. And with a base price of just $27,985, the lone Hyundai in our lineup makes yet another strong impression where it counts the most.

2024 Ford F-150 Lariat pickup truck front left three-quarter view parked on grass in front of trees.
Ford Motor Co. / Ford Motor Co.

2 – Ford F150 – 25 mpg combined

In something of a surprise, the Ford F-150 checks in at the number two spot on our list. The best-selling Ford is nothing short of a powerhouse when outfitted with its hybrid powertrain. Combining a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 with a 35 kWh electric motor allows the F-150 to put down an exceptional and uniform 25/25/25 city/highway/combined mpg. Ford says that powertrain can manage up to 700 miles of combined range. Keeping with the F-150’s history of power and capability, the hybrid pumps out a crazy 430 HP and 570 lb-ft of torque to make it one of the best all-around packages on the market. Add to that a base price of just $35,830, and it’s easy to see why the F-150 hangs out at the top spot of most sales reports year after year.

2022 Ford Maverick
Ford

1 – Ford Maverick – 37 mpg combined

While it may be small, the Ford Maverick provides big rewards for those who own of of these trucks. The optional hybrid motor combination uses a 2.5-liter inline-four combined with an electric motor to produce 191 HP and 155 lb-ft of torque total power output. While its front-wheel drive setup may be off-putting to some, no one will be complaining with a 40/33/37 city/highway/combined mpg. It isn’t the most lavish or luxurious, but if a competent, fuel-efficient, and inexpensive pickup is what you’re in the market for, then pull together $24,170, and you’ll have yourself the most fuel-efficient gas-powered truck on the market today.

