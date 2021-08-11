Since the start of the pandemic, Americans have gone RV crazy. If you’ve decided to pull the trigger on buying a new recreational vehicle or travel trailer of your own, it can be overwhelming to know where to start. Motorhomes offer the most convenient way to travel by combining the comforts of home into a single, drivable vehicle, sometimes not much larger than a traditional van. We’ve done the legwork for you to round up the best motorhomes to shop in 2021.

Winnebago Revel Camper Van

Motorhomes, especially full-sized Class A’s, aren’t typically known as “off-road beasts.” But Winnebago’s Revel Camper Van is designed to be a go-anywhere chariot for overlanders. It’s equipped with a three-liter turbo diesel and on-demand 4WD so that, in Winnebago’s words, you can “start treating roads more like suggestions.” The function-first design comes standard with an extensive electrical system and deep batteries to keep the RV running off-grid for days, even weeks.

Airstream Atlas Touring Coach

Airstream might be best-known for its iconic silver-bullet travel trailers, but the brand’s premium motorhomes are every bit as luxurious. The Atlas Touring Coach is built on the rock-solid Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van chassis with inspiration from Airstream’s incredible Interstate series. At just 24 feet long, the Class B coach is more drivable and manageable than its larger Class A alternatives. But, the clever floor plan manages to pack in all the comforts of home, including a power slide-out Murphy bed, a residential-style bathroom, and a high-end kitchenette.

Thor Motor Coach Tuscany 45MX Motorhome

Thor Motor Coach is one of the most recognizable names in motorhomes. If money is no object, it’s also among the best. The Thor Tuscany 45MX is one of the swankiest Class A motorcoaches on this list at a relatively reasonable half-million dollars. Inside, it feels like a luxurious man cave with residential appliances, an articulating pillowtop king bed, heated porcelain tile floors, and hydronic coach heating. Plus, the 44-foot Tuscany is powered by a 1,250-lb-ft Cummins ISL diesel engine with a whopping 15,000-pound towing capacity, so you never have to leave your outdoor toys at home.

Winnebago Adventurer Motorhome

Winnebago’s flagship gas-powered motorcoach is also one of the most affordable full-featured models on the market. The 31-foot Adventurer boasts a long list of features typically reserved for beefier diesel-powered models. Everything from full-body paint to Corian countertops to Primera-covered furnishings is standard. Plus, upgrading to the Adventurer AE model adds a built-in motorized wheelchair lift for better accessibility.

Forest River Berkshire XLT 45CA Motorhome

Class A motorhomes have evolved to become true luxury homes on wheels. Forest River’s Berkshire XLT with the 45CA floor plan is a great example. This 45-footer offers a long list of standard and optional amenities. Most notable, however, are the two full baths — a rarity even in luxury motorhomes. The master bathroom even has dual his and hers sinks. Plus, fully outfitted, the Berkshire boasts six televisions, so you may never want to actually leave your campsite.

Thor Tiburon Sprinter Motorhome

Compact Class C motorhomes are the easiest, most manageable RVs to drive. Thor’s 24-foot Tiburon Sprinter packs a surprising amount of amenities, including a full-featured kitchenette, multiple sleeping quarters, and state-of-the-art electronics throughout. Plus, the backup monitoring system and 5,000-pound hitch make towing an extra vehicle or outdoor toys a breeze.

Jayco Greyhawk Motorhome

Jayco’s Greyhawk is a favorite among Class C motorhome owners for its versatility, making it ideal for both weekend warriors and even full-timers. Inside, five available floor plans provide a wide range of customizations, but all include roomy kitchens, queen or king beds, and a compact bathroom. With a long list of available options, including twin air conditioners, flat-panel TVs, and sofa-theater seating, customers can make the interior as luxurious as they want. It all rides on the time-tested Ford F-450 chassis, making it reliable and affordable.

Coachmen Cross Trail 21XG Motorhome

Coachmen’s aptly named Cross Trail 21XG motorhome is purpose-built for active adventurers atop a Ford Transit chassis with standard all-wheel drive. The ultra-functional design sidesteps the need for a generator with a massive power bank and up to 380W of rooftop solar. The Cross Trail’s most significant selling point, however, is the enormous exterior garage capable of storing just about anything smaller than a kayak.

Dynamax Europa Motorhome

As the name implies, Super C RVs are like Class C motorhomes, only bigger and more full-featured. Dynamax’s Europa Super C rides on a beefy Freightliner chassis, courtesy of a Cummins B 6.7-liter turbodiesel engine. Although it’s “only” a 31-foot coach, it boasts many of the luxuries you’d find in larger Class A models. Think: A 36-inch-square shower, a walkaround king-sized bed, and a 16-cubic-foot residential fridge. Plus, the robust electrical system with a 3,000-watt sine inverter, 200W solar panels, and a 30-amp controller can easily extend your time off-grid.

Phoenix TRX Motorhome

Indiana-based Phoenix sells built-to-order RVs that are compact yet big on features and amenities. The brand’s self-described Class “B+” TRX motorhome is built on the popular Ford Transit chassis with a 3.5L EcoBoost engine. Inside, it feels more like a micro-apartment than a traditional RV. Though it measures less than 23 feet long, it packs comfortable sleeping quarters, a full kitchen, and a dry bathroom with a separate walk-in shower.

Storyteller Overland Beast Mode 4×4

If getting far, far from civilization is your priority, Storyteller Overland’s aptly named Beast Mode 4×4 is the motorhome for you. Everything about this flagship model — the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis, KC Extreme lighting system, and seven-speed transmission with low-range gear — is built to go anywhere you want. The electronics include everything you need to escape off-grid almost indefinitely: A larger water tank capacity, a 3200W inverter, and available 600W solar panels.

If you’re just kicking the tires or aren’t yet sure which RV is best for you, try renting one of the best RVs on the market first.

