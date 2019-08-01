Travel

5 Ways to Rent an RV for Your Next Road Trip

Mike Richard
By

Take one look at the #vanlife hashtag on Instagram, and it’s clear that more and more of us daydream of trading in our worldly possessions for a few months or a lifetime on the open road, but the reality of owning and maintaining a campervan or RV isn’t always so rosy. They’re expensive, gas-hungry, and more prone to mechanical problems than the average car. The solution? Just drive someone else’s. Here are five ways to do just that.

Outdoorsy

outdoorsy camper van
Outdoorsy

Outdoorsy has been a long-time favorite of ours for camper rentals. The site’s simple, peer-to-peer model connects RV owners with RV renters throughout the United States. With the largest selection of rental RVs available in almost every major American city, they offer more variety than any similar website. Options include everything from basic pop-up campers and economical travel trailers to upscale Airstream towables and ultra-luxurious Class A motorcoaches. They even boast cargo and utility trailers. Prices vary widely but seem to average between $100-$200 per day. That’s comparable to nightly rates at most mid-range hotels across the country.

sCAMPer Van

scamper van
ScamperVan

If you’re unsure whether the van life is for you, sCAMPer Van lets you dip your toes in the water without a long-term commitment. Based primarily in Atlanta and Asheville, North Carolina, the company delivers campervans to customers throughout the Southeastern U.S. Their heavily customized rentals offer everything you need, and nothing you don’t, for days or weeks on the road. Pop-up roofs guarantee an open, airy sleeping cabin, plus they’re fully outfitted with ultra-efficient camp kitchens, off-grid power, and retractable awnings. The company even offers concierge delivery service and add-on rentals for everything from dishes to hammocks to kayaks.

Campanda

campanda van rental
1982 Volkswagen Vanagon via Campanda Campanda

Like Outdoorsy, Campanda works on a peer-to-peer, Airbnb-style model. The site boasts more than 26,000 rental RVs and trailers in 42 countries, though they’re primarily in the United States. Wading through such a massive selection might feel daunting, but the search helps quickly narrow things down. Renters can search using almost every conceivable option including length, camper type (e.g., Class A, Trailer, Van, etc.), vehicle equipment, water tank size, vehicle age, and whether the unit has a kitchen or bathroom. We found relatively new Class B and Class C RV rentals for between $150-$200 per night, while mid-range travel trailers can be found for less than $100 nightly.

Cruise America

Cruise America is the country’s oldest RV rental company, dating back to 1972. They boast a network of 129 locations throughout the United States and Canada. That may require customers not located near a major hub to drive some distance to pick up their rental. However, for those who’d prefer to rent directly from a major company rather than a private individual, it’s the most established firm in the country. Unlike its peer-to-peer competitors, Cruise America offers four standardized models nationwide, no matter the pick-up location. The entry-level Truck Camper Rental sleeps three in an over-cab configuration based on a Ford F-150 pickup, while the larger Standard RV and Large RV rentals are capable of sleeping five and seven passengers, respectively.

Your Local RV Dealership

You might be surprised to learn that your local RV dealer offers rental campers. A quick Google search reveals that many of the country’s largest dealers have a solid selection of rental units available by the day. Plus, if you’re ultimately looking to purchase your own RV, this is no doubt the best try-before-you-buy option.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Altra's Gritty New King MT Running Shoes Will Help You Dominate the Mountain
Up Next

Kentucky Breweries are Plowing Ahead on the Bourbon Trail
bowlus endless highways camper back road chief s luxurious highway
Travel

Bowlus Road Chief’s Luxurious Endless Highways Is the Original Silver Bullet Camper

Airstream popularized the iconic silver bullet design, but Bowlus Road Chief did it first.
Posted By Mike Richard
airstream nest travel trailer
Travel

This Coastal Airstream Road Trip Has Us California Day Dreamin’

If you could take just one epic U.S. road trip, California's Highway 1 would be a damn-near-perfect choice.
Posted By Mike Richard
hammock camping
Travel

Book a Last-Minute Summer Camping Trip Just About Anywhere With Pitchup

Sometimes the best last-minute option for national park camping is nearby rather than inside.
Posted By Mike Richard
solar eclipse
Travel

Witness Antarctica’s 2021 Total Solar Eclipse on an Exclusive Cruise

This bucket-list-worthy cruise promises an entirely new and life-changing "blackout" experience.
Posted By Mike Richard
Miramar Hotel Pool Swimming Rio de Janeiro Brazil
Travel

Binge-Travel the World in Luxury With Inspirato’s Unlimited Monthly Pass

There’s no time like right now to “retire” to a life on the road. The brand’s new subscription service could be a game-changer for modern nomads seeking a life of perpetual travel.
Posted By Mike Richard
sound of lapland audio finland journey hossa national park in getty images
Travel

Sound of Lapland Captures the Pristine Beauty of Finland on a Mixtape

Close your eyes, sit back, and relax with the Sound of Lapland.
Posted By Chelsea Batten
ultimate las vegas bachelor party guide tips tiesto performs at hakkasan nightclub photo credit powers imagery llc 10
Travel

The Ultimate Las Vegas Bachelor Party Guide for Grown-Ups

When you choose the right adventures, accommodations, and restaurants, a bachelor party in Las Vegas will be one of the most memorable trips of your life, not something you hope to forget.
Posted By Amanda Gabriele
Great Basin National Park Nevada
Travel

Nevada’s Train to Nowhere Promises Out-of-This-World Stargazing

There's nothing like losing yourself on a remote patch of land in the dark, middle of nowhere amid a sea of stars.
Posted By Mike Richard
hertz italy selzione italia fiat 500 rentals jolly
Travel

Hertz Italy Reboots Vintage, Open-Air Fiat 500s as Electric Rentals for Travelers

The red, white, and green Italian flag color scheme is the only sensible choice.
Posted By Mike Richard
farmhouse
Travel

Farmhouse Catskills Brings Swanky, Mid-Century Modern Panache to Rural New York

Vacationing in a cabin in the woods doesn’t need to mean living like a doomsday prepper.
Posted By Mike Richard
beards booze bacon throwback portland episode the manual podcast revisiting
Podcast

The Manual Podcast Throwbacks: Revisiting our 50th Episode and Portland, Oregon

This week, The Manual podcast crew reflects on the 90+ episodes we've recorded with a throwback to an earlier episode talking about our hometown: Portland, Oregon.
Posted By Sam Slaughter
bernard schwartz house still bend
Travel

7 Frank Lloyd Wright-Designed Homes that You Can Rent for Your Next Vacation

Enjoy the splendor of Frank Lloyd Wright's iconic designs without the high price tag of actually buying one.
Posted By Kelsey Machado
horizn one space luggage nasa 2
Travel

Horizn One Is the First-Ever Smart Luggage Designed for Space Travel

Because your old-school Samsonite rollaboard just isn't going to cut it when you leave Earth's atmopshere.
Posted By Mike Richard
Haneda Excel Hotel Tokyu Superior Cockpit Room Flight Simulator
Travel

Visit the Only Hotel in the World With a Working In-Room Flight Simulator

For aviation geeks, this one-of-a-kind Tokyo hotel room is as good as it gets.
Posted By Mike Richard