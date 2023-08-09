 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Plan your end-of-summer road trip: The 10 best beer cities to visit

Finish summer strong by visiting one of these 10 beer cities

Christopher Osburn
By
A wheat beer and a pils are standing on a table in a beer garden
Katja / Adobe Stock

Sure, it’s great to spend time at home during the summer (and early fall) months. This is especially true if you have a nice back deck, patio, or pool (or all of the above) and a well-manicured lawn to play cornhole, ladder ball, or croquet. But, while it’s fun to be home on warm, sunny days, we believe summer deserves at least a few road trips. And while a day trip to a regional amusement park or to a state forest for a hike is great, we’d rather hop in our car and have the trip end with some liquid refreshment instead of nausea-inducing spinning teacups. Specifically, lagers, IPAs, and other thirst-quenching beers.

If you’re a beer fan and anything like us, you’ll want to take a day trip or vacation to a city that is chocked full of breweries, brewpubs, and other places to drink frosty brews. Luckily, since the U.S. is loaded with beer bars, brewpubs, and over 9,000 breweries, there are quite a few towns and cities well-worth hopping in your car and visiting.

Recommended Videos

We understand that figuring out where to take that road trip (or flight) is no easy task. There are seemingly countless cities with booming beer scenes. Lucky for you, we did the leg work (beer drinking), so you didn’t have to. We dwindled this massive number down to the ten best beer cities to visit this summer. Keep scrolling to see them all. Summer won’t be here for long. Get your beer-centric road trip plans set as soon as possible.

Related
The Boston skyline
Jimmy Woo/Unsplash Jimmy Woo/Unsplash

Boston

Boston is a historic city. If you visit this summer, you can walk along Paul Revere’s Freedom Trail, stop into Faneuil Hall Marketplace, or take in a Red Sox game at iconic Fenway Park. You can also drink a lot of beer thanks to the city’s many beer halls, beer bars, and breweries like Night Shift, Trillium, Aeronaut, Notch, and Lamplighter.

Daniel Guerra/Unsplash Daniel Guerra/Unsplash

San Diego

If you’re an IPA fan (especially West Coast IPAs), you’re going to want to take a trip to San Diego. Not only does it appear to always be warm and sunny there, but you can mix in days at the beach or an afternoon at a Padres game with trips to local beer bars, brewpubs, and beloved breweries like Societe, North Park, AleSmith, Fall, and Pure Brewing Project.

Olivia Hodges/Unsplash Olivia Hodges/Unsplash

Grand Rapids

If you’ve ever seen the TV commercials, you probably already know that Michigan is a summer vacation destination. What you might not have known is that after you spent some time kayaking in Lake Michigan and visiting Mackinac Island, you’re going to want to take a trip to Grand Rapids. This city of less than 200,000 people is home to more than forty breweries. This includes standouts such as The Mitten, Brewery Vivant, City Built, and the wildly popular Founders Brewing Company.

PJ Frederick/Unsplash PJ Frederick/Unsplash

Asheville

The largest city in Western North Carolina is home to one of the most exciting beer scenes in the country. After you have visited The Great Smoky Mountains National Park, take the drive to Asheville. The city is home to myriad beer bars and brewpubs, as well as over forty breweries. Wicked Weed Funkatorium, Highland, Burial, and Hillman are just a few of the many breweries waiting for a visit.

Nick Fewings/Unsplash Nick Fewings/Unsplash

Philadelphia

The “City of Brotherly Love” is home to more than just the Liberty Bell and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. The city and surrounding area are also home to more than 115 breweries (yes, you read that right). No stop in Philadelphia is complete with trips to Brewery ARS, Crime & Punishment, Human Robot, Triple Bottom, or Yards Brewing for a burger and a flight of beer.

peter bucks/Unsplash peter bucks/Unsplash

Portland, Oregon

It’s a toss-up between the two Portlands as to which one is the better beer town. While you can’t go wrong with Maine for its ‘Vacationland’ vibe, we tend to believe Portland, Oregon, has a slight advantage when it comes to beer. Can’t-miss breweries include Breakside, Great Notion, Ruse, Wayfinder, and Ex Novo.

Kristina Volgenau/Unsplash Kristina Volgenau/Unsplash

Tampa

You might think of Florida as only a place to travel if you’re going to an amusement park either featuring a boy wizard or a cartoon mouse. But after you visit these destinations, take a trip to Tampa and check out the beer scene. While Cigar City and its range of highly-rated beers is a big draw, the coastal city is also home to Coppertail, Zydeco, 7venth Sun, Angry Chair, and the popular Tampa Bay Brewing Company.

Cedric Letsch/Unsplash Cedric Letsch/Unsplash

Los Angeles

Travelers to Los Angeles might be there for the beaches, sun, and potential of running into a celebrity or two. But they’d be remiss if they didn’t seek out the beer as well. On top of all of the amazing restaurants and beer bars, the “City of Angels” and the surrounding area is home to Monkish, Highland Park, Homage, Golden Road, and Angel City Brewing.

Pedro Lastra/IUnsplash Pedro Lastra/IUnsplash

Chicago

Chicago is another city that’s a great summer road trip destination. The second city is home to two baseball teams, great museums, restaurants, iconic foods like the “Chicago-Style” hotdog, Italian beef, deep dish pizza, and a ton of great breweries. This includes Revolution, Half Acre, Dovetail, Pilot Project, and Off Color.

Acton Crawford/Unsplash

Denver

When it comes to outdoor adventures, you’ll have a tough time beating the appeal of Colorado on a summer or early fall day. But after an afternoon of hiking or mountain biking, you’ll likely want a respite from the heat. We suggest visiting one of Denver’s many beer bars and brewpubs or one of its many great breweries. This includes Wynkoop. Great Divide, TRVE, Call To Arms, and Crooked Stave.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Gluten-free? These are the 8 best gluten-free stout beers
Going gluten-free doesn't have to mean sacrificing your favorite stout beers
gluten-free stout on draft.

Stout beer is dark and bold, with deep coffee notes. There are many types of stout beer, each with a unique flavor profile, including oatmeal stouts, milk stouts, chocolate stouts, and oyster stouts, among others. However, like other types of beer, stouts are made with cereal grains, typically barley, which contains gluten, a protein found in grains like wheat, barley, and rye that people with celiac disease or non-celiac gluten sensitivity (NCGS) have to avoid. Malt can also contain gluten, so traditional beers are not gluten-free.

Unfortunately, if you’re sensitive to gluten, the options for enjoying a satisfying stout are still relatively limited. You can’t just open a Guinness and sip safely. Although an increasing number of breweries are catering to people on a gluten-free diet by making gluten-free lagers and ales made with naturally gluten-free cereal grains like rice and buckwheat instead of wheat, barley, or rye, it’s more common to find gluten-free IPAs and lagers than gluten-free stouts.

Read more
Flying with booze: How to pack beer and wine in your luggage
Can you fly with alcohol? Learn how with this packing guide

 

If you're a craft beer aficionado or ardent wine lover, chances are that, at some point, you'll find yourself in a predicament when packing for a flight. You've gone a little overboard at the breweries and wineries and couldn't resist splurging on several of those delicious bottles. Don't worry; we've all been there. From a souvenir perspective, locally produced beer and wine make for refreshing mementos from any journey, as well as great gifts to bring back from your travels.

Read more
The best beverage coolers for chilling your beer, wine, and soda in 2023
Upgrade your "chill space" with a legit beverage cooler to keep all your favorite drinks ice-cold. Here are our top picks.
best beverage cooler on amazon

If you consider yourself a decent home bartender or at least somebody with a knack for entertaining, you likely need a beverage cooler. This specialized fridge is built especially for all of your favorite drinks, from the best Cold IPAs and amber ales to Sauvignon Blanc and even your favorite lesser-known liqueurs.

This is the fridge of fridges, tailor-made for all the best liquids. It's not overly huge, meaning it can be tucked away in a basement garage, or beneath a bartop. And it'll deliver all of your favorite sippers at the perfect temperature, or, in the case of certain wines, allow them to age beautifully as though they were in some lovely European wine cellar.

Read more