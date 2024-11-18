Introducing a new way to relax

As the weather starts getting colder, a good spa treatment is always welcomed. The chillier days beg for some deep comfort, and there’s a new way to get it—one that speaks especially to the craft beer enthusiast.

Oakwell Beer Spa in Denver combines the restorative powers of hot tubs, massages, and saunas with the wonders of craft beer culture. The place has been booking out well in advance and, as fans of both beer and spas, we had no choice but to check it out.

Oakwell offers several spa packages. To get a panorama of the entire experience, we went with the Oakwell Escape. It’s marketed to couples but also great for solo spa-goers. The experience includes a zero-gravity massage, a private spa suite with a hot tub, shower, and sauna, and beer credits. Also included was a charcuterie board and a sampling of some of the brand’s house-made products.

Upon entry, you’re given robe and slippers and a handy beer card for swiping and getting pours of your favorite drinks. The tap list was impressive, including locally-made ciders and wines on top of the obligatory beer list. The service was helpful and there when needed, without being intrusive. After a pint, you’re ushered to the massage room, where a cast of zero-gravity massage chairs is ready to recline and knead out those knots. The room was decidedly peaceful, with soothing light displays and water-themed audio. While the massage was surprisingly good coming from a chair and offered a mild sense of flotation, it lacked that certain human touch.

The spa itself was tastefully put together and accented by candles and greenery. The infrared sauna provided a stellar opportunity to sweat things out while detoxing and helping your skin, as well as providing pain relief, etc. Then, a rinse in the well-appointed shower before the grandaddy of the experience, the beer bath. This was the main draw, inspired by similar baths dating back to the 10th century in Eastern Europe. And it did not disappoint.

From the steeping bag filled with a mixture of local hops, malts, herbs, and other botanicals to the custom-built tub it rests in, the hydrotherapy angle was stellar. Every sense was put at ease, and Oakwell really has it dialed in, as the tub begins to drain automatically when your session is coming to an end (timed perfectly, we might add, at around 70 minutes). The results were deeply refurbishing.

The incorporation of beer

It would be one thing to simply serve beer at a spa, and Oakwell is well aware of this fact. They take things to the next level, injecting beer and beer ingredients into various products and treatments. This includes body wash, hair products, lotion, soap, hair masks, and more. Hops especially are known to have anti-inflammatory powers, not to mention hydrating prowess. Plus, the cosmetics just smell better with the addition of beer and beer adjuncts.

The self-serve tap setup is a nice touch, and the fact that they spotlight a new Colorado brewery every month is a bonus. Every major beer style is accounted for, and there’s plenty in the way of non-alcoholic drinks as well. The staff truly prides itself on next-level hospitality, and the concept, while admittedly somewhat gimmicky at first, became something this writer wanted to revisit again ASAP after his first plunge into the beer bath.

Honestly, the price tag seemed high at $349, but as this is more of a special occasion treatment and is so all-inclusive, you really get what you pay for. Those who want a taste of the experience at a more modest rate can opt for the Beer Therapy Ritual at $199 or the Couple’s Retreat at $259. There are even garage parties for groups if you want to go with pals and split the fee.

One cool aspect is the social side tied to beer. Spa treatments tend to be deeply personal affairs, which is fine and one can have that at Oakwell too. But there’s also a communal angle, whether when you’re pre-funking in the taproom or after a group spa experience, be it with friends or new acquaintances. In that sense, Oakwell incorporates one of the best aspects of a good pub in the community experience (again, if you want that). This was especially attractive to somebody who may not be familiar with the spa world and needs a bridge to get there. Ultimately, it’s a highly recommended experience that pulls just about the best from beer and spa cultures.

The outfit is set to open a second location south of Denver in Highlands Ranch in early 2025. Given the popularity so far, we assume similar spas will open elsewhere soon (some cities are already seeing them).

