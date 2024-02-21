 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

The 5 benefits of infrared sauna workouts you need to know

Leslie Leon
By
inside of infrared sauna
Lukas Kubica/Unsplash / Unsplash

Between the newest diets and fitness crazes, it can be challenging to differentiate between real and fake. While there’s nothing quite like your favorite cardio and strength training, there’s a new alternative to these workouts that’ll have you breaking a sweat. Infrared sauna workouts are the newest fitness gyms that kick up your typical workouts and give you an added layer of difficulty that does more than help you build muscle and lose weight. 

Working inside a sauna gym, you not only have the difficulty of the expected cardio, strength training, or HIIT workouts, but you also get elevated temperatures that can cause lots of sweating. While this can help you shed those extra pounds quicker, these sauna workouts are known for delivering plenty more benefits. While helping you lose weight, these workouts can help regulate and detox many aspects of your body, proving to be much more than just an ordinary workout. 

man's back with sweat
HUUM/Unsplash / Unsplash

Calorie burning

Infrared sauna workouts can be the right place to start for those wanting to shed a few more stubborn pounds. While not a quick weight loss tool, infrared saunas can increase your metabolism, which can help you manage your weight over time. One study by Binghamton University in New York found that continued infrared sauna workouts helped reduce body fat weight by 4 percent compared to those who did not. While this study is only one sample, it does help to understand how an increased body temperature could lead to losing body fat over time. 

Recommended Videos

As a short-term option, infrared sauna workouts can help those who deal with bloating or need to get rid of excess water weight quickly. Working out in a sauna, you tend to sweat out excess amounts of your weight weight quickly. While you typically replace this loss once you rehydrate, it does help on those days you’re feeling a little extra bloating. Overall, infrared sauna workouts aren’t a long-term weight loss tool, but the increased calorie burning that leads to body fat and water weight loss can be a bonus to the many other benefits of this workout craze.

man with sweat on his face
Nathan Dumlao/Unsplash / Unsplash

Dextofication

While you won’t lose your desired weight overnight with an infrared sauna workout, more benefits set the foundation for a healthy and happy body. One of the ways it does this is through the process of detoxification. Since sweating can help release some of the toxins in your body, infrared sauna workouts can give you the extra push you need to release toxins keeping you down. Since infrared saunas use light to heat your body’s core temperatures, you can expel more toxins from deeper inside your body instead of just heating the air. With an infrared sauna, you can penetrate up to three inches inside your body via sweat to help get rid of toxins and heavy metals inside. 

man sweating in gym
Annushka Ahuja/Pexels / Pexels

Increases workout intensity

While those used to intense workouts may not find much difference, infrared sauna workouts can provide an easy way to increase workout intensity for those beginning their fitness journey or have other limitations. Compared to a moderate workout, training in an inferred sauna can be perfect for those who can’t enjoy HIIT or other intense workout exercises in their daily workouts. Instead, exposing yourself to higher temperatures can help increase your heart rate to the point where you’ll find yourself experiencing a higher intensity with the same exercises you’re used to. 

Related

Since infrared workouts feel more intense than they might be, they can also help you feel better about your workouts and give you a better mood afterward. It’s known that exercising helps release endorphins that can improve your mood; giving yourself the extra push of higher core temperatures can contribute to this and give you a better post-workout feel. 

man stretching muscles
Cottonbro Studio/Pexels / Pexels

Muscle recovery

One of the cons of intense workouts is the post-workout recovery that comes along with it. If you aren’t used to higher intensity, your muscles can feel sore and tired the next day. Not only does this make you feel fatigued, but it can deter your motivation to work again. One of the benefits of infrared sauna workouts is the rapid muscle recovery that comes with it. 

By reducing the stress on nerve endings, you can lessen the soreness in your muscles, which can get you back into your daily routine quicker. Without the typical soreness of working out, you can continue your fitness journey without a hitch. This reduced inflammation can also contribute to a better mood since you won’t deal with that post-workout pain. 

man wearing heart rate monitor
Luismi Sanchez/Unsplash / Unsplash

Increases circulation and heart rate

One of the most known benefits of training in an infrared sauna is improved circulation and heart rate. We know that an increased heart rate helps with burning calories and shedding water weight, improving your circulation can be a subtle yet crucial benefit of this exercise. 

It’s known that warm body tissues can help improve blood flow throughout your body and muscle cells. When your blood cells dilate, this helps the blood flow through your entire body and gives you an extra push and refresh. With this improved blood circulation, your muscles will receive more oxygen and nutrients to help them sustain you throughout your exercises. It’s not unlikely to find you’re able to push yourself harder throughout your infrared sauna workout than you would outside of it. 

While improved blood circulation, increased heart rate, quick muscle recovery, and higher workout intensity are valuable benefits, it’s vital to keep hydrated throughout your infrared sauna workout. As imagined, infrared saunas can make you sweat plenty throughout your workout, meaning you’ll need to rehydrate to replace those valuable nutrients and keep your body balanced. 

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
Wahoo and Zwift team up to challenge Peloton for at-home biking workout supremacy
Zwift, Wahoo, and premium equipment may topple Peloton
Wahoo KICKR CORE Zwift One

If you're a Peloton fan but not willing to shell out thousands of dollars for a high-end bike, a new, more affordable alternative is now available thanks to Zwift (an online fitness platform) and

(a leader in fitness tech).

Read more
This simple calisthenics workout will build arm strength, and fast
Build arm strength with this calisthenics fitness routine
a man in plank pose outside

Building arm strength isn't merely an exercise in vanity. Yes, those ripped bodybuilders on social media may seem "aspirational." However, having functional upper-body strength and mobility allows us to move through day-to-day tasks like opening doors and reaching out to hug a family member without thinking twice.

Speaking of social media, arm workouts on platforms like Instagram and TikTok often involve muscular gym-goers lifting weights that look so heavy your biceps ache. For one reason or another, these upper-body exercises may not meet you where you are. You might be traveling without access to weights or snowed in without heavy dumbbells at home.

Read more
This is why you need dumbbells in your next workout (and every one after that)
These dumbbell exercises are simple to add to your home workout
Renegade rows

"I prefer dumbbells to barbells any day of the week," said CJ Hammond, a former personal trainer, writer, and fitness consultant in Los Angeles. If you haven't been in a gym in a bit, what he said seems like sacrilege. Where are the bench presses of yore? Where's a young Arnie Schwarzenegger barefooted at the squat rack, as seen in Pumping Iron? The reality of today's trainers, Hammond said, is that for most cases and most people, dumbbells are more effective and versatile than any home workout machine you can buy.

"There's a time and a place for [barbells]," Hammond explained, "but for the most part, training is transitioning to functional."

Read more