The best cities to splurge on a luxury dinner this New Year’s Eve

Miami comes out on top with one luxury restaurant every 1.8 square miles

Fancy dinner
elle_kh / Pixabay

Looking to ring in the new year with a luxurious dining experience? A recent study by Cabo Villa Vegas Dave analyzed five-star fine-dining restaurants in the 50 most populated U.S. cities, just a week before New Year’s Eve.

Miami leads with one luxury restaurant every 1.8 square miles. This Florida city contains 20 five-star fine-dining restaurants spread across 36 square miles. Standout spots like House of Food Porn and Seaspice Brasserie & Lounge offer the perfect blend of exceptional cuisine and chic atmosphere for a memorable celebration.

Coming in second, San Francisco offers an array of fine-dining spots for those seeking a high-end meal. The city is home to 13 five-star restaurants spread across 46.7 square miles. San Francisco shines with world-class options like Nightbird and 7 Adams, both Michelin-certified eateries known for their innovative menus and impeccable service. 

New York City, with its enormous size and eclectic culinary scene, is the third-best city for luxury dining on New Year’s Eve. With 45 five-star fine-dining restaurants across 300.5 square miles, you’re never too far from a world-class meal. Popular spots like La Grande Boucherie and Boucherie Union Square are among the most frequented locations for a lavish night out. Whether you’re in the mood for decadent French cuisine or contemporary American dishes, NYC offers endless high-end dining options.

The best cities for a luxury New Year’s Eve meal: the full list

Fancy dinner table
GioeleFazzeri / Pixabay

Here’s the full list of the best cities for a luxe meal on New Year’s Eve.

  1. Miami, FL
  2. San Francisco, CA
  3. New York City, NY
  4. Boston, MA
  5. Minneapolis, MN
  6. Washington DC
  7. Seattle, WA
  8. Las Vegas, NV
  9. San Jose, CA
  10. Chicago, IL

