The best cities to splurge on a luxury dinner this New Year’s Eve

Looking to ring in the new year with a luxurious dining experience? A recent study by Cabo Villa Vegas Dave analyzed five-star fine-dining restaurants in the 50 most populated U.S. cities, just a week before New Year’s Eve.

Miami leads with one luxury restaurant every 1.8 square miles. This Florida city contains 20 five-star fine-dining restaurants spread across 36 square miles. Standout spots like House of Food Porn and Seaspice Brasserie & Lounge offer the perfect blend of exceptional cuisine and chic atmosphere for a memorable celebration.

Recommended Videos

Coming in second, San Francisco offers an array of fine-dining spots for those seeking a high-end meal. The city is home to 13 five-star restaurants spread across 46.7 square miles. San Francisco shines with world-class options like Nightbird and 7 Adams, both Michelin-certified eateries known for their innovative menus and impeccable service.

New York City, with its enormous size and eclectic culinary scene, is the third-best city for luxury dining on New Year’s Eve. With 45 five-star fine-dining restaurants across 300.5 square miles, you’re never too far from a world-class meal. Popular spots like La Grande Boucherie and Boucherie Union Square are among the most frequented locations for a lavish night out. Whether you’re in the mood for decadent French cuisine or contemporary American dishes, NYC offers endless high-end dining options.

The best cities for a luxury New Year’s Eve meal: the full list

Here’s the full list of the best cities for a luxe meal on New Year’s Eve.