10 Barrel Brewery drops Camp Coldie IPA beer

West coast brewery 10 Barrel has teamed up with outdoors brand Scout Campers for a new beer just in time for camping season. The beer, dubbed Camp Coldie, is an IPA made with hops grown in Yakima, where Scout is based.

It’s a sensible release from an Oregon label with a mantra that states “drink beer outside.” The beer is 5% ABV and medium in body. A west coast IPA, the beer boasts citrus and tropical fruit notes with a leaner mouthfeel. If there was ever a cold one to accompany an afternoon fly-fishing on the river or a hike through the woods, this is it.

“At Scout, we build campers for people who’d rather be off-grid than on the couch—trailheads, resort lots, riverbanks,” says Nick Africano, marketing manager at Scout Campers. “When the day’s done, crack a Camp Coldie, kick back, and stay put. Your camper’s home, and the beer’s cold.”

10 Barrel Brewing Company started in Bend, Oregon in 2006. The outfit has since won numerous beer awards and released all kinds of brews, from cucumber sour beers to lager-style ales. It has several locations, mainly in Oregon.

Scout is a Washington state-based outdoors company focused on campers. The brand makes hardwall and pop-up campers that attach to your vehicle. The off-the-grid exploration brand started in 2020.

There’s even a Scout Camper giveaway to celebrate the beer and upcoming camping and overlanding season. More info here.

