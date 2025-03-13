 Skip to main content
Is the best beer city in the nation in Michigan?

Michigan and craft beer get along just fine

By
Beer outside
monica di loxley / Unsplash

USA Today has released its 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards list for 2025 and the results may surprise you. The best beer city, for the fifth consecutive year, was awarded to Grand Rapids, Michigan. Turns out, the Midwest town of about 200,000 has more than 60 breweries.

Others on the list are perhaps more expected, like Portland with its proximity to hop farms and San Diego with its booming craft scene. Grand Rapids is perhaps most widely known by craft enthusiasts as the headquarters of Founders Brewing Company, which got its start back in 1997.

founders brewing co cbs
Founder Brewing Co./Facebook / Founders Brewing Co.

The brewing history of Grand Rapids, however, goes way back to the first half of the 19th Century. Today, it’s about more than just a plurality of producers. There are many culinary festivals and gatherings that celebrate local beer there as well. It’s even home to the Beer City Ale Trail, a popular route for those looking to get a taste what everybody is talking about.

USA Today relies on its readers for the annual poling and rates a number of subjects beyond just food and wine. A few other cities that made the best cities list this year include Asheville, North Carolina and St. Louis. Perhaps surprisingly, no towns from beer-centric states like Maine, Montana, or Wyoming made the list.

Pittsburgh made the grade, as did the Mile High City, which is also home to exciting culinary and whiskey scenes. Should your city have made the cut? It’s certainly a conversation-starter next time you’re out and about at your local brew pub.

Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
