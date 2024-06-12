You can now get this hop water across the U.S.

 Skip to main content
Founders Brewing’s non-alcoholic hop water is rolling out across the U.S.

By
Founders Brewing Co

The huge rise in non-alcoholic drink options in the last few years means that alcohol-free beer no longer has to be dull and tasteless. Now there are terrific alcohol-free beers that let you enjoy the flavor and experience of drinking a beer without the booze — whether that’s because you’re the designated driver, you choose not to drink for health or personal reasons, or if you simply want a night off once in a while.

But there’s also a new option available for booze-free drinking: hot water. This hop-flavored seltzer is somewhere between an NA beer and a soda, designed to be refreshing and floral and to offer the pine and citrus flavors of hops without the malt and other ingredients that make beer hefty and more grain-like. The hop water trend has seen releases from big craft beer brands in recent years, including the Hoppy Mood from Founders Brewing Co., but this has previously only been available in the brand’s home state of Michigan.

Now, Hoppy Mood is being released across the U.S., making it easier for NA drinkers around the country to try it out. “I’m a big hop fan, so it’s great having a beverage that has all those wonderful aromas and flavors but is refreshing and light on the palate,” said Jeremy Kosmicki, Founders Brewing’s Brewmaster.

Hoppy Mood comes in a pack of six cans, each 12 oz., and is flavored with mosaic, amarillo, and Simcoe hops. It has a bright, fruity flavor with grapefruit and pine, and it has no carbs or sugar and no alcohol. It will arrive on store shelves soon.

