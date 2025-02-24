 Skip to main content
Study reveals coffee leads U.S. caffeine intake

A new study of more than 49,000 U.S. adults revealed that coffee now accounts for 70% of total caffeine consumption. While the overall demand for caffeinated drinks has decreased, those consuming caffeine are doing so with more potent doses. The recently published study in Food and Chemical Toxicology also found that carbonated soft drinks accounted for 15% of caffeine consumption. In contrast, tea only contributed to about 9% of caffeine consumption. Energy drinks contributed to about 6%, which have become more popular over recent years.

While the overall caffeine dose is higher for those who consume caffeine, most people remain under the daily recommended limit of 400 mg of caffeine per day. Despite the rise in the availability of decaf coffee products, most consumers still consume under the recommended daily limit set by the Food and Beverage Administration, which generally equates to about two or three 12-ounce cups daily.

Compared to the last study, which was conducted in 2010-2011, new data suggests a 15% increase in coffee’s contribution to total caffeine intake. The initial study also found that there were only 559 listed brands across all categories of drinks back, compared to 970 brands reported in the recent study. While the information in the new study is insightful, this data is observational. The 2010-2011 and 2024 studies were designed differently, which could have contributed to shifts in the study’s results.

According to the study’s authors, “With a constantly evolving market of caffeinated beverages and the potential impact it has on beverage consumption patterns, continued monitoring of caffeine intakes is warranted.”

