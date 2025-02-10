 Skip to main content
Two Stacks just released a blended Irish whiskey in the U.S.

Two Stacks just launched a new, blended Irish whiskey

By
If you’re a fan of ready-to-drink alcohol products, you’re probably well aware of Two Stacks Irish Whiskey. The “Dram in a Can” is the world’s first Irish whiskey in a can. All you need to do is crack it open, pour it into a glass, enjoy it neat, on the rocks, or mix it into a cocktail.

If, for some reason, cans aren’t your thing or you’d just like a whole 700ml bottle, the folks at Two Stacks also sell bottles of whiskey. They just launched a new bottled Irish Whiskey in the U.S. Market (don’t worry, it’s also available in cans).

Two Stacks The First Cut Signature Blend Irish Whiskey

In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, Two Stacks is expanding its distribution in the U.S. This included the launch of Two Stacks The First Cut Signature Blend. This Irish whiskey is a blend of five different whiskeys from Ireland’s most well-known distilleries. It includes two single grain whiskeys, a pot still whiskey, a double-distilled malt whiskey, and a smoky peated malt whiskey.

Where can I buy it?

Both the 700ml bottle and the 100ml cans are available for purchase in more than nineteen U.S. markets, including New York, Massachusetts, Florida, and Minnesota (with the hope of adding more U.S. markets in the near future), as well as online retailers. A bottle of Two Stacks The First Cut Signature Blend Irish Whiskey is available for $37.99, and the 100ml Dram in a Can is available for $4.99. Celebrate the upcoming holiday with a bottle or a few cans of this new Irish whiskey.

Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York.
