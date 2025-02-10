Jameson Irish Whiskey is celebrating the NFL coming to Dublin

Table of Contents Table of Contents Touchdown in Dublin Bottom line

The NFL season might have ended last night with the Philadelphia Eagles’ demolition of the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in the ‘Big Game.” But some of us are already looking forward to next season—especially the people of Dublin, Ireland.

That’s because the Irish city is the newest international city (like London, Munich, Frankfurt, São Paulo, Mexico City, and Toronto) set to host a regular season NFL game. And Jameson Irish Whiskey is ready to celebrate.

Touchdown in Dublin

Back in 2023, Jameson launched “Touchdown in Dublin,” a call to American football fans in Ireland to show why the Irish capital is the perfect place to hold a regular-season NFL game.

As other international destinations had been selected to host games and Dublin was still left out, Jameson partnered with New England Patriots all-time great Julian Edelman. They even tasked him with visiting the NFL headquarters in New York City in 2024. But he didn’t just walk in and ask for Dublin to be considered. He showed up in a Jameson-branded bus adorned with two massive helmets. Not only was Edelman there with a megaphone, but he was joined by cheerleaders, a band, and a squad of NFL fans.

Someone must have taken notice because it was recently announced that Dublin will finally host an NFL game this coming season. They even announced that the Pittsburgh Steelers would host a home game in the city (the date and opponent will be determined when the NFL schedule is revealed in May).

Bottom line

“Jameson has been unofficially calling for this moment for two years, and it is a testament to the passion and support of football fans across the world,” Johan Radojewski, Vice President of Marketing, Jameson Irish Whiskey said in a press release.

“Now, the fun part. We can’t wait to celebrate with the fans that helped make this happen and are already working on how to go BIG for the game in Dublin.”