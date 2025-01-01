 Skip to main content
7 years in the making: A look at the coolest new whiskey tasting room in the U.S.

A spiritual journey indeed

Laws Whiskey House
Laws Whiskey House

It took some seven years but the new tasting room from Laws Whiskey is here. There were holdups galore, from pandemics to permits, but having visited the Denver venue firsthand, we can genuinely say it was worth the wait. The structure is dazzling down to every detail, but perhaps that’s to be expected from a West Coast distillery that champions all the little things that add up to something special in the barrel.

Inspired by a church, the tasting room boasts pews built by the owner for guests to sit on as a member of the Laws team preaches the gospel of whiskey from the pulpit. There are breathtaking custom Gothic windows that arch toward the heavens and a tasting bar that speaks to the moniker of the brand with a “there are no shortcuts” slogan written on the wall.

The breathtaking details

Laws Whiskey staircase
Connor Stehr

A spiral staircase winds up a column-like chamber built to look like the inside of a barrel. The details are incredible, from the stave-like fencing that swirls around to the crescent-shaped sofa at the base. Staring at the window at the top as you head up, it’s easy to be reminded of the final scene in the original Willy Wonka, when the eccentric candy-maker busts through the glass to fly over the neighborhood.

The 4,000-square-foot building is an extension of Laws’ original setup in the South Broadway neighborhood. The plethora of material used gives the place added feel and texture, built of concrete, glass, steel, and stone. It’s stylishly brutalist, to say the least. Throughout, there’s a slick mix of cool and warm, chillier structural details treated to the coziness of plush chairs and couches.

Perhaps the best part of the new building is that it feels like the work of a creative. One can only imagine an inventive type, like a spirits maker, drawing up seemingly wild blueprints for their dream tasting room, only to have realists shake their heads in disbelief. Well, we’re happy to report that this dream has come to life.

“When I started Laws almost 15 years ago, this was always the goal — to create a fully immersive experience that connects people to the whiskey,” said brand founder and president Al Laws. “Whiskey is meant to be shared with the people you care about, not something you drink alone in the dark. This village we’re building is all about bringing whiskey lovers together to enjoy great spirits with great company.”

What you can enjoy

Laws Whiskey House.
Connor Stehr

Upstairs, there’s another bar and a beautiful mix of vintage furniture. This area is dubbed the sanctuary and is very much a cocktail lounge. It’s easy to sink in at this vantage point, not just because of the cool setting but because of the expansive views of nearby mountains.

The menu at the new spot is replete with a list of cocktails and single pours. Guests can nibble on chorizo cones and tinned fish and chips while sipping on Madeira-finished Four Grain Bourbon. The mixed drinks include standards like Boulevardiers and Old Fashioned drinks, along with some more tropical-leaning drinks like a Jungle Bird.

More modern iterations include the Siesta, a mix of house-made agave blanco, Campari, lime juice, grapefruit, and agave nectar, and the Peach Basil Whiskey Smash, which blends corn whiskey with peach puree, basil, demerara, and sparkling soda. Tours and whiskey flights are available, too.

The spiritual theme is fitting given that Laws is passionate about its approach. It’s fair to say that Laws and his team treat whiskey like religion, devout about showcasing local grains and creating a style that’s unique to the Colorado landscape. The immersive space is smart, as it not only captivates those who enter but provides an experiential layer to what Laws stands for. A tasting approach like this has been a big deal for wineries for years now, and it seems the spirits realm is getting in on the scene, too.

“Just as Laws adds to the fabric of American whiskey, our new tasting room contributes to the fabric of Denver’s whiskey scene,” Law said. “Like it says on our bottles, there are no shortcuts. Seven years later, we’ve proven that commitment. Our new tasting room offers an exceptional experience as bold and impactful as the spirits we craft.”

The grand opening took place on December 21, 2024. This is one tasting room you need to see to believe.

Check out some related material at The Manual, ranging from he best bourbon cocktails to a handy guide on the different types of whiskey. And if you’re feeling moved to head out to the Mile High City, be sure to read our Denver food guide.

