Maker’s Mark is launching its first wheat whiskey in its 70-year history

Star Hill Farm Whisky is the first wheat whiskey ever made by Maker's Mark

By
Avid whiskey drinkers know about Maker’s Mark’s appeal. From its classic Kentucky Straight Bourbon to its various limited releases, you can’t go wrong with anything from this popular brand. It’s well-known for using wheat as a secondary grain, giving it a soft, smooth flavor profile. Recently, the brand announced that instead of simply launching another bourbon, it would lean into its use of wheat and release a new annual wheat whiskey.

Star Hill Farm Whisky

It’s called Star Hill Farm Whisky, and it’s the first wheat whiskey launched by the brand in its 70-year history. Named after the 1,100-acre farm that is home to the Maker’s Mark Distillery, the first release will heavily feature the brand’s popular soft red winter wheat. The whiskey is made up of two mash bills: 70% soft red winter wheat and 30% malted barley, and 100% malted soft red winter wheat. It’s bottled at a potent 114.7-proof.

“We’re proud to introduce the first wheat whisky in our distillery’s history, one that showcases our vision and innovation and honors the land that makes it all possible,” Dr. Blake Layfield, master distiller at Maker’s Mark, says.

“This release is a complex yet balanced blend of seven- and eight-year whiskies, bottled uncut at cask strength. The nose captivates with notes of buttery caramel, golden raisins, and gingerbread. On the palate, you’ll find a soft, bright mix of honeyed toffee, chocolate-covered cherries, and a hint of apple pie spice. The finish is smooth and inviting, with toasted pecans and soft cinnamon bringing it all together.”

Where can I buy it?

This new annual release will be available at select retailers in the US, in the United Kingdom, and at the Maker’s Mark Distillery beginning in May and in Australia later in the year for the suggested retail price of $100.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
