Old Commonwealth is bringing back a bourbon shuttered in the 60s

Many noteworthy bourbon brands have come and gone over the decades. One brand that was previously lost to time is Kentucky Nectar. We say “previously” because Old Commonwealth Distillery is reviving the brand that’s been off the market since 1967.

“Reviving vintage brands is our mission, combining our love for Kentucky history with our passion for whiskey,” Zachary Joseph, Old Commonwealth’s president of operations, said in a press release. “The Kentucky Nectar label fits perfectly within our portfolio of vintage labels.”

Kentucky Nectar Bourbon

Kentucky Nectar is a double-barreled, cask-strength, wheated Kentucky straight bourbon finished in honey casks. This means that organic honey is added to new charred oak barrels. While many honey-finished bourbons use a high-rye mash bill, the folks at Old Commonwealth opted for a mash bill heavier on wheat, making it softer and more complex.

According to the brand, this106-proof bourbon is filled with complex flavors like sweet honey, baking spices, cinnamon, graham crackers, and sweet cream vanilla.

“Finished bourbons shouldn’t be too sweet,” co-founder Troy LeBlanc said in a press release. “We created a whiskey tailored to the premium whiskey drinker but still approachable to category neophytes. The honey is subtle; more refined than gimmicky.”

Where can I buy it?

A special Old Commonwealth VIP sale will begin on November 14. To join the VIP list, visit the distillery’s website. Everyone else can purchase this unique expression starting on November 15 at select retailers in Kentucky for a suggested retail price of $99.99. Grab a bottle if you want to take a sip of forgotten (and now found) history.