Old Commonwealth relaunches with a 10-year-old bourbon

A once shuttered brand is back with a new bourbon release

By
Old Commonwealth 10 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon
Old Commonwealth

Countless classic American whiskey brands have seemingly disappeared over the decades, never to return. But now and then, they do. We’re talking about Nelson’s Green Brier, Early Times, and most recently Old Commonwealth.

Started in the 1970s by Julian Van Winkle II, the son of “Pappy” Van Winkle, Old Commonwealth last released bottles of its highly sought-after whiskey in 2002 when Van Winkle shuttered the business to work for Buffalo Trace.

This whiskey brand was revived in 2019 when three whiskey-loving partners purchased it. Finally, after two decades, the brand is back with a new bourbon release.

Old Commonwealth 10 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Old Commonwealth 10 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon
Old Commonwealth

It’s called Old Commonwealth 10-Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon and is bottled at a cask strength proof of 131.83. It was made with less of a wheat-based mash bill (also with a low percentage of rye) than previous versions of the whiskey (and the well-known Pappy expressions).

Matured for ten years in charred American oak barrels, it begins with a nose of dark chocolate, dried fruits, marzipan, and cherries. Sipping it reveals notes of dried cherries, plums, dark chocolate, oak, and candied nuts. The finish is dry, long, and lingering, ending with a kick of fresh leather, tobacco, and cherries.

Where can I buy it?

Old Commonwealth 10 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon
Old Commonwealth

If you know anything about Pappy Van Winkle, you know that any expression even remotely related to it will be highly sought-after, especially a limited-edition expression that hasn’t even been released in twenty years. The suggested retail price is $199.99, but you need to join a waitlist to get a chance to buy one.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
