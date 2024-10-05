 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Russell’s Reserve just launched its highest proof whiskey yet

This high-proof bourbon came from a specific rickhouse

By
Russell's Reserve
Russell's Reserve Russell's Reserve

Russell’s Reserve has been crafting award-winning whiskeys since the brand was created by famed Wild Turkey Master Distiller Jimmy Russell and his son Eddie in 1998. Recently, the brand announced that it was releasing the third installment in its Single Rickhouse Collection. It’s called Russell’s Reserve Single Rickhouse 2024 – Camp Nelson B and it’s sure to be a sought-after addition to its family of whiskeys.

Russell’s Reserve Single Rickhouse 2024 – Camp Nelson B

Whiskey in a glass
Giorgio Trovato / Unsplash

Each edition of this collection consists of a small batch of rare barrels sourced from a specific rickhouse on the brand’s campus. This edition is from a rickhouse called Camp Nelson B, which was built in 1946 and still holds whiskey today.

Recommended Videos

The highest-proof whiskey the brand has ever released, this limited-edition expression is bottled at a potent 120.2-proof. It’s a complex, nuanced, non-chill filtered bourbon featuring aromas of fruit cake, toasted vanilla beans, cinnamon, and oak. Sipping it reveals hints of dried cherries, raisins, mint, vanilla, oak, and light spices. The finish is long, warming, and loaded with notes of charred oak, cracked black pepper, and wintry spices. All in all, it’s an exciting release that all bourbon drinkers will want.

Related

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey in a crystal glass sitting on a rock in front of a fire
Thomas Park/Unsplash / Thomas Park/Unsplash

If you want to get a bottle of Russell’s Reserve’s Single Rickhouse Camp Nelson B to add to your collection, you better act fast. This epic whiskey will only be available for a limited time. It’s currently available at select retailers in the US as well as at the Wild Turkey Distillery Visitor Center for a suggested retail price of $300. Get it while you can.

Buy Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Widow Jane Black Opal is a must-have for your whiskey collection
Widow Jane is releasing its oldest whiskey to date
Widow Jane

Widow Jane is well-known for its rare bourbon blends. If you’re a fan of the Brooklyn-based brand, you’ve probably tried its 10-year-old expression and maybe even one of its Vaults releases. Now, they have something incredibly special for you. This is because Widow Jane is releasing its oldest whiskey to date.
Widow Jane Black Opal

Widow Jane Black Opal is a limited release made from the brand's oldest and rarest whiskeys. Every bourbon in this blend spent a minimum of twenty full years maturing in charred oak barrels. Head Distiller and Blender Sienna Jevremov tasted more than 100 barrels to find the perfect whiskeys to blend to create this unique offering. After blending, the bourbon was finished in Mizunara oak.

Read more
The highest ranked organic coffee company in the U.S. has a tasty new roast
Light roast coffee-lovers, pay attention
death-wish-light-roast

Known as the #1 organic coffee brand and #1 fair trade brand in the United States, Death Wish Coffee is known for its high-quality and delicious coffee blends. Until now, however, the brand has focused on medium roast and dark roast blends. The brand has now announced a light roast coffee has finally been added to their roasts, ideal for those who enjoy the lighter, fruity notes of a light roast coffee.

Made from a blend of three different coffee beans, the new Death Wish blend combines the sweet fruit notes of Columbian coffee, the bright acidity of Peruvian coffee, and the depth that Robusta beans provide. The combination of these coffee beans delivers a sweet, bright, and bold blend that is jam-packed with quality and flavor. Like all of Death Wish's products, this coffee roast is Fair Trade Certified, USDA Organic, and Kosher. The coffee tastes bright, with notes of golden raisins and a sweet and bright aftertaste. The aroma features a hunt of plum and agave -- both sweet and fruity.

Read more
Bib & Tucker Whiskey is releasing a 15-year-old limited-edition bourbon
This bourbon is extremely limited edition
Whiskey glass

Bib & Tucker has made a name for itself in the last few years with small-batch whiskeys. This popular brand proves you can find more than Jack Daniel’s in Tennessee thanks to its flavorful, complex, award-winning whiskeys. While you can’t go wrong with any of its core lineup, it also has a following thanks to its special release expressions. Recently, the brand launched a limited-release 15-year-old bourbon.

It’s called Bib & Tucker The Golden Spike 15-Year-Old Bourbon, and it’s an extremely rare bourbon that will be bottled once and only once. If you don’t get your hands on a bottle now, you probably never will.
Golden Spike

Read more