This high-proof bourbon came from a specific rickhouse

Russell’s Reserve has been crafting award-winning whiskeys since the brand was created by famed Wild Turkey Master Distiller Jimmy Russell and his son Eddie in 1998. Recently, the brand announced that it was releasing the third installment in its Single Rickhouse Collection. It’s called Russell’s Reserve Single Rickhouse 2024 – Camp Nelson B and it’s sure to be a sought-after addition to its family of whiskeys.

Russell’s Reserve Single Rickhouse 2024 – Camp Nelson B

Each edition of this collection consists of a small batch of rare barrels sourced from a specific rickhouse on the brand’s campus. This edition is from a rickhouse called Camp Nelson B, which was built in 1946 and still holds whiskey today.

The highest-proof whiskey the brand has ever released, this limited-edition expression is bottled at a potent 120.2-proof. It’s a complex, nuanced, non-chill filtered bourbon featuring aromas of fruit cake, toasted vanilla beans, cinnamon, and oak. Sipping it reveals hints of dried cherries, raisins, mint, vanilla, oak, and light spices. The finish is long, warming, and loaded with notes of charred oak, cracked black pepper, and wintry spices. All in all, it’s an exciting release that all bourbon drinkers will want.

Where can I buy it?

If you want to get a bottle of Russell’s Reserve’s Single Rickhouse Camp Nelson B to add to your collection, you better act fast. This epic whiskey will only be available for a limited time. It’s currently available at select retailers in the US as well as at the Wild Turkey Distillery Visitor Center for a suggested retail price of $300. Get it while you can.

Buy Now