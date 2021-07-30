Now that the pandemic has lifted to some degree, tons of Americans are turning to the great outdoors and breathtaking national parks to enjoy the summer months. While many are renting RVs or pulling campers, campgrounds continue to sell out.

Fortunately, there’s another alternative that allows you to enjoy life on the road without the massive vehicle or the hassle of pulling a camper. Airstream resorts have popped up all over the country and are delightfully retro-cool. You can opt for a location near a national park or one with other attractions nearby. But whatever you do, don’t forget to bring your best action camera or digital camera because a stay at any of these best Airstream resorts will be one to document and remember.

El Cosmico

Marfa, Texas

Marfa, Texas is one of those destinations that’s on the bucket list for many. Thanks to its ultra-cool design and installation art, Marfa is a must-see stop for many road trippers. But if you want to spend a little more time there than just a day, the El Cosmico Airstream resort is the place to book. The brightly colored trailers are just as photo-worthy as Prada Marfa. Located in a dead zone without Wi-Fi, this is also your opportunity to disconnect from social for a little while. Rent a bike, relax in the wood-fired hot tubs, or shop in the mercantile before turning in for a restful night.

Caravan Outpost

Ojai, California

Another incredibly Instagram-ready Airstream resort is Caravan Outpost in Ojai, California which is perfect for large groups or families. Amenities include free bikes, surf lessons, pool, and fitness club access as well as complimentary s’mores around the communal campfire each night. The health club even offers childcare. The air-conditioned Airstreams can sleep up to five people and offer easy access to the unique town so you can explore and relax.

AutoCamp

Multiple Locations

AutoCamp offers three Airstream resort locations including Santa Barbara, Sonoma County, and Midpines, California. Other locations include Joshua Tree, Cape Cod, and the Catskills. The Midpines resort, which is very near Yosemite, is one of the largest locations with 80 Airstream trailers available for rent equipped with a queen and a full-sized sofa bed. Once settled in, guests can enjoy a number of amenities such as a heated pool, fire pits, and board and lawn games. Not to mention, there’s also a shuttle to the national park each day making this a great base outside of the park.

The Vintages Trailer Resort

Dayton, Oregon

The Vintages Trailer Resort offers Airstream trailers with retro-inspired decors such as mid-century modern furnishings and accents. Each trailer includes everything you could need for a perfect self-contained escape. There’s a pool available at the resort and each trailer comes with Adirondack chairs and two cruiser bikes. Inside, you’ll find a fridge and a microwave, in addition to the grill outside. You can even request a s’mores kit curated by a local company and a bottle of signature pinot noir to give you a taste of Oregon’s Willamette Valley before you get out to explore the breathtaking area and its many wineries.

Camp V

Naturita, Colorado

Located just 90 minutes outside of Moab, Utah, Camp V is a classic Airstream resort that dates to 1942 and operates as a great jumping-off place for exploring Moab. The historic resort is filled with art installations and plenty of Airstreams to book. Amenities include fireplaces, record players, and special programming like painting classes for guests to enjoy. You can also always rent a bike to explore the area if you’re ready for a break from the car.

Yonder Escalante

Escalante, Utah

Yonder Escalante is rather close to Bryce Canyon National Park making this a great place to book for those who want to explore the area. Wi-Fi is available at the resort and inside the Airstream trailers so you can post all of your photos from the latest hike. Filled with antiques and enough room for three guests, the trailers are comfortable and allow for a reprieve from the world. There’s also a hot tub and a pool where you can unwind and even a drive-in movie theater with resorted classic cars parked in front of the screen to serve as seats.

Camp Hox

Multiple Locations

British hotelier, The Hoxton, launched Camp Hox this summer. Camp Hox offers next-level, fully-contained road trips for customers both in the U.S. and select European destinations. Packages include itineraries with incredible stops for guests to take in retro-inspired camper vans stylishly outfitted with luxury toiletries, champagne, snacks, portable radios, bikes, and more so they can have the atmospheric road trip of their dreams. Each booking also includes a night at The Hoxton in the terminal destination such as Los Angeles for the California route. Though it isn’t an Airstream, it is an unusual and retro-inspired way to escape the crowds without booking a stationary itinerary.

