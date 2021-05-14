Best RV Rentals for Road Tripping in Colorado in 2021

Americans have gone a little RV crazy over the last year. People in the United States are buying, driving, and camping in RVs now more than ever. If you’re keen to jump on the bandwagon but not ready to buy your own, renting an RV can be a great first step. With the Rocky Mountains, the Mile High City, and some of the country’s best outdoor adventures, there’s no better place for test driving an RV than a road trip through the Centennial State. Here are the best RV rental options in Colorado.

RVShare RV Rental

Think of RVShare as the “Airbnb of RVs.” This peer-to-peer service connects RV owners directly with RV renters. There are nearly a thousand listings throughout the state for those looking to explore Colorado and the Rockies. Renters can find everything here, from adventure vans and rugged teardrop trailers to couples-friendly towables and full-sized models with room for the whole family. Plus, it’s easy to zero in on the exact RV length, size, and amenities — kitchen, outdoor shower, satellite TV, etc. — that you need.

Cruise America RV Rental

You might say Cruise America is one of the OG’s of RV rentals. Its four RV classes range from a compact truck camper (not much different than driving a full-sized pickup) to a large, full-featured model that sleeps up to seven. It’s a great option for RV’ing newbies looking to try their hand at driving and parking an RV for the first time. The company boasts 130 rental locations throughout the United States and Canada. That includes two in Colorado, one in Denver, and another in Colorado Springs.

Book Now

Outdoorsy RV Rental

Like RVShare, Outdoorsy is another peer-to-peer RV rental service. The site has more than a thousand listings in Colorado alone, so users certainly aren’t starved for choice. In addition to the latest models, it’s a great place to find niche, vintage RVs, including Volkswagen Westfalia Vanagons and old-school Airstreams, too. Many owners also offer deep discounts on extended periods, so it pays to search out monthly (or longer) RV rentals.

A-Lodge Adventure Van Rental

Colorado’s A-Lodge is part adventure hotel, part adventure van rental company. Guests at either the Boulder or Lyon locations can book a luxury adventure van to take biking, climbing, skiing, or hiking. The fully self-contained vehicles feature everything an avid outdoorsman needs for a weekend or a week in the mountains. Outdoor showers, oversized sinks, mini-fridges, queen-sized beds, and solar power are all standard. Plus, a dedicated “gear closet” in every van promises plenty of room for luggage and gear.

Book Now

Colorado Camper Rental

Colorado Camper Rental specializes in towable RV rentals in and around Denver. The company offers everything from ultra-compact popups and lightweight travel trailers to full-featured luxury models and even toy haulers. What’s more: Most models are from within the last two years, and every rental is pet-friendly.

Book Now

Motorhome Republic RV Rental

Motorhome Republic bills itself as a sort of “Kayak.com for RV rentals,” allowing renters to search half a dozen rental sites or more at once. Denver renters can search eight fleets, including local RV rental shops like Mighty Campers and Road Bear. It touts a price guarantee, plus great deals on mileage specials and long-term rentals. For newbie RVers, the 24/7 Motorhome Concierge Team is available for renters to find tech (and emotional) support in the event they’re locked out, can’t figure out how to hook up at a campsite, or don’t understand how a slide-out works.

Book Now

RV Repositioning Deals in Colorado

The recent boom in RV rentals has included many one-way rentals. That means that at any given time, there are rental RVs scattered around the country in places they’re not supposed to be. Some of the larger rental networks like Cruise America offer deep discounts for anyone willing to drive these “lost” RVs back home. Sites like Immova routinely list rental deals as low as $1 per day and even include a fuel stipend. If you’re budget-conscious and deal savvy, it pays to shop or call around and ask about one-way or “repositioning” deals. These are often announced suddenly and don’t last long. If you find one and it fits your travel plans, don’t sleep on it. Book immediately.

If you’re heading out on your first big trip as a couple, check out our tips for surviving a long-distance RV road trip with your significant other (without killing each other).

Editors' Recommendations