New study reveals the best road trips across the United States

Ready for a road trip?

If you’re craving the freedom of the open road, you’re not alone. A new study by Journeyscape has identified the best road trips across the United States, ranking them based on key factors like the number of must-see stops, states covered, available hotels and restaurants, and overall experience. Each route was given a score out of 10, highlighting the best journeys for travelers. Here are a few of the top picks.

Roller Coaster Tour

Personal perspective of person driving on mountain road
Getty Images

Topping the list is the Roller Coaster Tour, a nearly 3,000-mile adventure from Wisconsin Dells, WI, to Jackson, NJ. This journey stops at major theme parks, guaranteeing adrenaline-pumping excitement along the way. But it’s not just about the coasters, the route also offers amazing scenery, taking travelers past the Great Lakes of Michigan and Erie, through the heart of the Midwest, and finally up to the East Coast for a grand finale at some of the country’s top amusement parks.

Pacific Coast Paradise

California coast
thanasispp / Pixabay

The Pacific Coast Paradise road trip spans 1,500 miles from Seattle to Santa Barbara, offering the perfect mix of mountains, beaches, and vibrant cities. Highlights include Portland’s Waterfront Park and Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument in Oregon.

Sounds of the South

French Quarter New Orleans
USA-Reiseblogger / Pixabay

Tied for third place, the Sounds of the South road trip is a must for music lovers. Covering 659 miles, it starts on Tennessee’s eastern border, travels through Memphis, and follows the Mississippi River down to New Orleans, the jazz capital of the South. Along the way, experience the roots of blues, country, rock and roll, and jazz, making this a journey through America’s musical soul.

The best road trips across the U.S.: The full list

  1. Roller Coaster Tour: Wisconsin Dells, WI, to Jackson, NJ
  2. Pacific Coast Paradise: Seattle, WA, to Santa Barbara, CA
  3. Sounds of the South: The Great Smoky Mountains National Park, TN, to New Orleans, LA
  4. The Stargazing States: Casper, WY, to Lincoln, NE
  5. Getting Your Kicks: Collinsville, IL, to Santa Monica, CA
  6. Great River Road: Park Rapids, MN, to New Orleans, LA
  7. Cross-Country Sporting Successes: Louisville, KY, to Boston, MA
  8. Interstate 90: Bozeman, MT, to Cleveland, OH
  9. Roads Paved With Gold: Salt Lake City, UT, to Carmel, CA
  10. The Rocky Mountains Road: Neihart, MT, to Albuquerque, NM

