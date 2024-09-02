These are the best California road trip itineraries: Plan your route

California can feel more like a country than a state when traversed by car, featuring a diversity of perfect California beach destinations, quirky roadside attractions, and iconic cities dotting the way. There are endless paths that you can take on a California road trip, but these five routes should be at the top of your list the next time you’re cruising through the Golden State.

1. The Pacific Coastal Highway

Perhaps the most famous California road trip is the Pacific Coastal Drive, which spans along historic Highway 1. This road stretches over 600 miles, beginning in Dana Point and ending in Crescent City. It primarily parallels the Pacific Ocean, offering elevated views. However, certain portions wind inland, passing through grape country and iconic valleys.

Notable stops along the Pacific Coastal Highway include the coastal town of Laguna Beach, the Santa Monica Pier, Pismo Beach, breathtaking views at Big Sur, and the Point Reyes National Seashore.

This list isn’t exhaustive, and there are several side drives to consider, such as the 17-mile drive through Pebble Beach. A detour through San Francisco contrasts the serene views of Highway One and is a great destination for acclaimed restaurants and some of the best California Bay Area hikes.

While this drive is relatively easy, you’ll want to stay alert, as rockslides, heavy fog, wildlife, and construction can pop up at any time. Certain passages are also narrow and curved, so make sure to follow the speed limit.

2. Eastern Sierra Scenic Byway

Mountain lovers should prioritize a drive along Route 395, also known as the Eastern Sierra Scenic Byway. This stunning route is located along the eastern edge of the Sierra Mountains. You begin this road trip in the town of Lone Pine, the gateway to the 14,505-foot-tall Mount Whitney. The 140-mile drive ends in the great outdoors of Lake Tahoe, a popular swimming, hiking, and skiing destination.

Along the way, stop by the Alabama hills to snap photos of these dramatic and unique rock formations. The salt-water-filled Mono Lake features towering limestone spires called Tufa Towers. For a blast from the past, visit the popular ghost town within Bodie State Historic Park, where you can learn about the long-forgotten history of the Gold Rush.

3. Redwood Highway

The Redwood Highway is where you want to be if you’re looking for the largest and oldest Redwood in the state. The 175-mile scenic drive starts in Crescent City, where the iconic Highway 1 ends. It’s, therefore, the natural extension of a Pacific Coastal trip and leads into the beautiful, craggy Oregon coast.

On this northern stretch of the California coast, there’s a notable shift into a serene, sparse, and country-like feel. Roadside attractions such as the Trees of Mystery keep the ride quirky with giant sculptures of Paul Bunyan and his blue ox, Babe.

But the main attraction along this route is the Avenue of the Giants, a 31-mile-long iconic old-growth forest showcasing the grand Redwoods. The route is located between Phillipsville and Pepperwood, and it’s not directly on US 101, so make sure to take exit 663 off the freeway to get on the old Highway 101.

At the end of the arboreal drive, the terrain gives way to pines, and the landscape becomes more remote. You’ll end in Leggett, a tiny town home to another quirky roadside attraction: the Drive-Through Tree. After you’ve enjoyed passing through the tree, you can decide to either turn around or continue onward into southern Oregon.

4. The Rim of the World Scenic Byway

The Rim of the World Scenic Byway gets its name from its stunning views of the San Bernardino Mountains. The route begins just northeast of Los Angeles, making the major city the perfect launchpad for the 110-mile journey. You’ll drive along the mountain range’s edge, rewarded with a view of the sweeping valleys below.

Popular stops along this route include Lake Arrowhead and Big Bear Lake, both featuring crystal clear waters and dense pine forests. The Rim of the World Historical Society Museum is an ideal stop for those interested in learning about the area’s history, spanning from its indigenous roots to modern-day celebrity sightings.

The scenic byway concludes in the Lucerne Valley, a high-desert terrain perfect for ATV activities and clear starry nights. Rock climbing also is a popular activity at this destination, so make sure to budget time for these activities if you feel like being active after the long drive.

5. The Gold Country Highway

If you want to step back in time to the 1800s glory days of the Gold Rush, Highway 49 offers the perfect opportunity. The 300-mile path winds you through the historic inland towns of California that established the state as it’s known today. Historic towns like Sonora, Auburn, and Nevada City are well-preserved and reflect the character of the era.

The popular Yosemite National Park is only a short detour away from Highway 49, so make sure to make a reservation to spend a day or more in the park. You’ll also want to swing by Marshall Gold Discovery State Historic Park and Columbia State Historic Park. Adventurous folks can enjoy class II to class IV rapids along the American River, and there are plenty of hiking and mountain biking opportunities along the route as well.

These five routes are just the beginning

Even after you’ve braved the roads and explored all that these five California road trip destinations have to offer, there’s plenty more to see in this vast and diverse state. The Napa Valley Silverado Trail, Badwater Road in Death Valley, and the Angeles Crest Highway are just a few other routes you may consider exploring.

All in all, there’s no wrong choice when it comes to road-tripping in the Golden State. Pack plenty of water and chains for your tires if you’re heading out in the winter months. Once you’re set up with the essentials, the drive is hardly a chore, and you’ll be rewarded with amazing views.