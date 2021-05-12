8 Best Cabin Rentals for Large Groups in the U.S.

Few American getaways feel as iconic as spending a weekend or a week at a cabin in the woods. But most cabins, especially traditional and log cabins, aren’t roomy enough for large groups. We scoured the best vacation rental sites for seriously big cabins with enough room for you, your squad, the family, and the dogs, too.

Luxury Mountain Lodge Rental

Estes Park, Colorado

Even among Colorado’s breathtaking landscape, Rocky Mountain National Park stands out as an ideal place for a log cabin getaway. After a long day of hiking, kayaking, biking, and exploring the area, this ultra-luxurious cabin rental just west of Estes Park is the perfect base to return to. The 8,500-square-foot living space boasts enough room to sleep up to 24. The long list of amenities includes a great room anchored by a 55-inch TV, a Bose sound system, a large fireplace, and even a baby grand piano. Outside, the main sunroom features an 8-person hot tub, a shuffleboard table, a sauna, and twin pinball machines to boot.

Lake Tahoe Lake House Rental

Lake Tahoe, Nevada

Lake Tahoe is among the most beautiful vacation destinations in the country. So it’s no surprise that some of the most eye-popping cabin rentals are found along its shores. This stunning lakehouse estate spans 3,600 square feet with enough room for a dozen guests. Inside, visitors will find a long list of luxury amenities. But what truly makes this cabin special is its lakefront location with a private beach and a swim area. Guests also have direct access to boating, water-skiing, fishing, swimming, jet-skiing, and more.

Bearpen Lodge Vacation Rental

Halcott, New York

For those family getaways that require truly getting away from it all, New York’s Catskill Mountains deliver. This larger, three-bedroom cabin rental in upstate New York sleeps up to eight guests in rustic luxury. But the real get here is the sprawling 125 acres of rural land surrounding the cabin. It’s an ideal setup for exploring some of the country’s best mountain landscapes before returning “home” each night.

Owls Head Cabin Rental

Owls Head, Maine

This picture-perfect cabin rental offers all the charm of a traditional lakefront cabin with the timeless aesthetic of a New England summer home on the Atlantic. The oceanfront setting is beautiful and relaxing, with stunning views in every direction. A spacious floor plan sleeps up to eight with a long list of luxury amenities. Inside, guests will find a gourmet kitchen, a living room with a large smart TV, a stone fireplace, and picture windows throughout. Outside is a deck overlooking a large yard and a pathway down to the beach with private swimming access.

West Glacier Getaway Cabin Rental

West Glacier, Montana

Montana is often referred to as “Big Sky Country,” and, once you visit, you’ll understand why. This luxury log cabin rental is situated on 20 private acres with 360-degree views of Glacier National Park. It’s located in the heart of some of the most beautiful and pristine land in the United States. Inside, guests can take advantage of all the amenities one would expect of a modern luxury cabin, including a sprawling floor plan with a game room, an oversized stone fireplace, a gourmet kitchen, and panoramic windows in nearly every room.

Log Cabin on the Stream

Sundance, Utah

Tucked into the dense wilderness of Sundance, Utah, this luxury rental cabin offers a relaxing respite for the whole family. With 3,000 square feet of living space and five bedrooms, there’s more than enough room to comfortably sleep up to 16 guests. It’s ideally situated to take advantage of all the state’s endless outdoor adventure opportunities. But the big “get” here is the massive wraparound deck with hammocks, a fire pit, and multiple private seating areas, all overlooking a gentle mountain stream.

The Cabins at Camp Milagro

New Braunfels, Texas

Log cabin rentals are rarely large enough to accommodate you and your entire family. The Cabins at Camp Milagro is actually three separate log cabins rented as a single vacation “compound.” Together, they provide a total of six bedrooms with enough room to sleep 12. The décor is classic “cabin in the woods,” but this cabin rental includes all the modern comforts of home and then some. Guests have access to a full kitchen, a dipping pool, a smoker/pizza oven, twin outdoor grills, and a fire pit. Plus, those with a rugged vehicle can tour the adjacent 78 acres along the Guadalupe River, too.

Majestic Overlook Cabin Rental

Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, is home to some seriously large group cabin rentals. When only the biggest and best will do, the three-story Majestic Overlook cabin rental in Gatlinburg/Pigeon Forge has it all. The 12-bedroom, 12-bathroom floor plan sleeps you and two dozen of your closest friends. But it’s not just about size. You’ll find almost every conceivable luxury amenity here, too, including two dining rooms, a pool hall, a living room with a massive stone fireplace, and a theater room that seats up to 22. Around back is a wraparound deck with a hot tub that overlooks the Tennessee wilderness.

If your travel plans don’t include a dozen of your closest friends or family tagging along, check out our picks for the best tiny house vacation rental services in the U.S.

