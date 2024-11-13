At about the size of a coconut and weighing a little over a pound, it's perfect for vanlifers and overlanders

Finding somewhere to do “the doo” is one of the dirty little not-so-secret secrets of vanlifing and overlanding. There are really only three options for toileting: Find a public restroom, devise an in-vehicle solution, or, make like a true outdoorsperson, and get it done in nature (à la the traditional cathole) the way the camp gods intended. If you’re the sort of fellah who likes roughing it in the wild, the third option is probably the one for you. That’s where AirPot comes in.

It’s an ultra-compact inflatable toilet that packs down to about the size of a traditional water bottle and weighs a little over a pound. That’s more portable than almost any other on-the-go bathroom solution you’re likely to find anywhere, so it’s ideal for just about any outdoor adventure, including day hikes, overnighters, and car campers.

When you ready to get down to business, setup involves simply unrolling the AirPot, flapping it around to fill it with air like one of the best inflatable sleep mats, then securing one end to your desired level of firmness. Simply clipping the two ends of the tube together forms a U-shaped makeshift toilet seat (complete with a 15-degree incline for maximum comfort) that looks far more comfy than an inflatable toilet should. Drop in the included bowl and liner, and get ‘er done. The latter is actually a fully biodegradable bag with a NASA-inspired superabsorbent powder at the base for absorbing liquids and odors. When you’re finished, toss the liner in a trash bag and tie it off until you can properly dispose of it, and you’re good to go.

Sadly, the AirPot is currently just a prototype. But, we’re stoked to see such a clever concept that could easily be recreated by any major outdoor brand. Plus, the design and construction almost guarantee that it would be cheaper and more portable than even a compact composting toilet.