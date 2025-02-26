Rivian’s all-new California Dune Edition trucks deliver serious off-road chops

Overlanders and hardcore road-trippers know better than most that “range anxiety” has long been the Achilles heel of every electric vehicle. Rivian‘s line-up has gone a long way toward remedying that problem with its R1S and R1T EVs. But the well-known California brand just dropped an exclusive vehicle series that not only delivers a 325-plus-mile range, but a limited-edition colorway and serious off-road-ready chops to boot.

The California Dune Edition pays homage to the company’s home state with two trucks that are as “elusive as the dunes, designed for the desert.” On the outside, both trucks in the series receive a unique “desert sands”-inspired paint job that feels equal parts modern, rugged, and military-inspired. Rivian pairs the look with an exterior Darkout Package that nicely contrasts the beige colorway with blacked-out badging and accents. The interior is adorned in a matching two-tone color scheme: Sandstone on the seats and door panels and Black Mountain on the upper portion, including the dashboard, steering wheel, and roof.

Both trucks in the series are based on the OG R1S SUV and R1T pickup with an upgrade to the Ascend Tri Max trim level. That equals a seriously capable powertrain with 850 horsepower and 1,103 lb-ft of stump-pulling torque. For this new edition, Rivian adds the All-Terrain package, which includes a hardened underbody, a powered tonneau cover, and off-road recovery gear. MAXTRAX recovery boards and a full-sized spare round out the package so you can “unstuck” yourself from just about any situation. Plus, an exclusive “Soft Sand” driving mode comes standard to make quick work of hardcore desert drives.

Recommended Videos

Rivian hasn’t confirmed just how limited the limited-edition California Dune Edition series will be. We know that pricing for the R1T and R1S is $99,900 and $105,900, respectively. Both are available now with a one- to six-week lead time for delivery.

Shop Now