2025 Polaris Sportsman 570 Touring Premium: Reliability meets off-road fun

A reliable workhouse and a rugged companion for the trails.

We took a first look at the 2025 Polaris Sportsman 570 Premium, a quad that can be both a reliable workhorse and a rugged companion for the trails. Taking it for a spin on my five-acre Christmas tree farm, the new ATV from the company famous for the RZR is designed with both comfort and performance in mind, with easy-to-access controls and seating that should keep you happy, even if you’re spending a lot of time on rough terrain.

Two-up seating makes it perfect for taking a companion along with you as you hit the trail. The extra seat is equally comfortable, boasting integrated handholds and footrests to keep your passenger secure, meaning they don’t have to hold onto the driver’s waist the entire time — something that could easily get tiring depending on the length of your ride. (You don’t need any tools to remove or add the extra passenger seat, which makes it a particularly convenient feature, turning it from a farm or ranch vehicle into a weekend ATV you can enjoy with your partner, friend, or kid quickly and easily.)

While the weather was quite nice during our drive, integrated accessory heated seats and hand grips are available for both driver and passenger seats, meaning you can enjoy the Sportsman Touring 570 into the colder months.

We get into the details here, but be sure to check out the video to see the 2025 Polaris Sportsman 570 Premium in action.

There’s traction when you need it

2025 Polaris Sportsman 570 Touring Premium riding on dirt
The Manual

An on-demand all-wheel drive system automatically engages all four wheels for extra traction regardless of the condition. The system can be activated by pressing the all-wheel-drive button on the handlebars, and it should kick in when the rear wheels start to lose traction.

The vehicle is designed for pretty much all conditions. Its 11 inches of ground clearance makes travel over rugged terrain and obstacles very easy — in my case, tree trunks are the most common obstacle, but the Sportsman handled that easily. The suspension can be pre-loaded to keep the ride just right, even if you’re carrying an extra person or a lot of cargo. Electronic power steering, engine braking, and a hill descent feature also serve to smooth out the ride and keep things under control.

The Sportsman is powered by a 567CC Prostar 4-Stroke engine, which produces 44 horsepower and sends it through an automatic transmission. Fuel is stored in an eight-gallon tank, which gives the Sportsman 570 Premium a respectable amount of range. The power train is the same on all of the Sportsman’s trims, though features like active descent control and the engine braking system don’t appear on more affordable versions of the quad.

Storage, towing capabilities, and pricing

2025 Polaris Sportsman 570 Touring Premium trailer hitch with trailer attached
The Manual

While quads aren’t normally known for their storage capacity, the Sportsman has a respectable 11 gallons of space split between various compartments. A good portion of that storage is underneath the seat, which can be quickly removed should you require access. Additional storage compartments are found at the front and rear of the quad.

While the onboard storage is limited to some degree, it’s perfect for keeping tools and extra gear with you. The Sportsman’s rear rack can hold up to 180 pounds, should you need to move something larger. Additionally, the front rack can hold up to 90 pounds.

If you need to take a little more with you, the quad is capable of pulling a trailer behind it. In total, 2025 Polaris Sportsman 570 Premium can tow up to 1,255 pounds of gear along the trails — though you will have to subtract the weight of your trailer from that. It’s ideal for farm work, hunting, camping, or transporting dining tables between a barn and your house (and yes, we did test that).

The vehicle comes with a large eight-gallon fuel tank and offers enhanced service intervals (two-times more time between oil changes and other routine maintenance, according to the company), meaning you’ll spend less time working on your ATV’s routine maintenance and more time enjoying it.

There’s plenty to talk about when it comes to features and capabilities, but as useful as the 2025 Polaris Sportsman is, it’s also just plain fun to drive (or ride) around in — and that’s just as important a feature in our books.

The 2025 Polaris Sportsman 570 Premium starts at $11,699. The entry-level 2025 Polaris Sportsman Touring 570 is priced from $9,499 and the mid-level 2025 Polaris Sportsman 570 EPS has a starting MSRP of $10,499. All prices listed are exclusive of taxes and fees.

Alpine F1 team will use Mercedes power units and gearboxes starting in 2026
With the new agreement, Alpine will be power unit customers, no longer potential suppliers to other teams.
Alpine and Mercedes-AMG F1 race cars.

After Renault's Alpine announced the decision to cease making engines for F1 race cars after 2025, that left open the question of where Alpine's F1 team would turn to source their engines. We now know the answer. Beginning in the 2026 season, Mercedes will supply the power units for Alpine's F1 race car. Mercedes will also supply the gearboxes used in the cars in 2026. The agreement to use Mercedes power units lasts through 2030, but Alpine plans to build and use their own gearbox starting in 2027.
Why Alpine's decision is a big deal
When Alpine disclosed it would cease building engines for F1 cars, it was a sea change for the manufacturer. Alpine and parent company Renault have historically been engine suppliers, providing engines to their F1 team and other teams. With the new agreement, Alpine will be power unit customers, no longer potential suppliers to other teams.
What the power unit supply deal means
The 2025 season will be the last season for the current power units. In 2026, F1 race cars and power units will be subject to next-generation FIA F1 rules and regulations. The new power units will have internal combustion engines that run on 100% biofuels and will use battery power more than the current power units.

Alpine will continue to build F1 engines at its Viry-Chatillon, France division through the end of the 2025 season, after which it will be re-purposed to Hypertech Alpine. Alpine's Enstone, UK division will continue to focus on the F1 race car's chassis.

2025 F1 Grand Prix calendar of events and races
Here's the full Grand Prix schedule with Sprint races and events
f1 lenovo sao paulo grand prix preview 2024 racing in the 2023

The FIA Formula 1 2025 season will celebrate F1's 75th anniversary throughout the year. The 2025 schedule includes an unprecedented season launch event at The O2 Arena in London and pre-season testing in Bahrain. The 24 Grand Prix events begin on March 14 in Australia and wrap up on December 7 in Abu Dhabi.

Six 2025 Grand Prix events will include Sprint races, the same number as in the 2024 season. Sprints are shorter races held the day before the Grand Prix races. The 2025 Grand Prix events with Sprint races will be in China, Miami, Spa, Austin, Sao Paulo, and Qatar.

This is how much the 2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 43 will cost
AMG GT 43 gets pricing for 2025
MB AMG GT 43

Some cars are just instant home runs. When Mercedes-AMG debuted the first AMG GT back in 2014, you didn't have to be a car fanatic to appreciate the stunning good looks or throaty exhaust rumble of the newest member of the always fun Grand Touring market. Fast-forward a little more than a decade, and although we first got to lay eyes on the 2025 AMG GT 43 in March of this year, it was not until recently that pricing was made available to the drooling public.
The 2025 AMG GT 43 will start at $105,900

Despite being considered the "entry-level" model of the AMG GT lineup, the GT 43 has a starting price of $105,900, which does not include any destination or delivery fees.

