A reliable workhouse and a rugged companion for the trails.

We took a first look at the 2025 Polaris Sportsman 570 Premium, a quad that can be both a reliable workhorse and a rugged companion for the trails. Taking it for a spin on my five-acre Christmas tree farm, the new ATV from the company famous for the RZR is designed with both comfort and performance in mind, with easy-to-access controls and seating that should keep you happy, even if you’re spending a lot of time on rough terrain.

Two-up seating makes it perfect for taking a companion along with you as you hit the trail. The extra seat is equally comfortable, boasting integrated handholds and footrests to keep your passenger secure, meaning they don’t have to hold onto the driver’s waist the entire time — something that could easily get tiring depending on the length of your ride. (You don’t need any tools to remove or add the extra passenger seat, which makes it a particularly convenient feature, turning it from a farm or ranch vehicle into a weekend ATV you can enjoy with your partner, friend, or kid quickly and easily.)

While the weather was quite nice during our drive, integrated accessory heated seats and hand grips are available for both driver and passenger seats, meaning you can enjoy the Sportsman Touring 570 into the colder months.

We get into the details here, but be sure to check out the video to see the 2025 Polaris Sportsman 570 Premium in action.

There’s traction when you need it

An on-demand all-wheel drive system automatically engages all four wheels for extra traction regardless of the condition. The system can be activated by pressing the all-wheel-drive button on the handlebars, and it should kick in when the rear wheels start to lose traction.

The vehicle is designed for pretty much all conditions. Its 11 inches of ground clearance makes travel over rugged terrain and obstacles very easy — in my case, tree trunks are the most common obstacle, but the Sportsman handled that easily. The suspension can be pre-loaded to keep the ride just right, even if you’re carrying an extra person or a lot of cargo. Electronic power steering, engine braking, and a hill descent feature also serve to smooth out the ride and keep things under control.

The Sportsman is powered by a 567CC Prostar 4-Stroke engine, which produces 44 horsepower and sends it through an automatic transmission. Fuel is stored in an eight-gallon tank, which gives the Sportsman 570 Premium a respectable amount of range. The power train is the same on all of the Sportsman’s trims, though features like active descent control and the engine braking system don’t appear on more affordable versions of the quad.

Storage, towing capabilities, and pricing

While quads aren’t normally known for their storage capacity, the Sportsman has a respectable 11 gallons of space split between various compartments. A good portion of that storage is underneath the seat, which can be quickly removed should you require access. Additional storage compartments are found at the front and rear of the quad.

While the onboard storage is limited to some degree, it’s perfect for keeping tools and extra gear with you. The Sportsman’s rear rack can hold up to 180 pounds, should you need to move something larger. Additionally, the front rack can hold up to 90 pounds.

If you need to take a little more with you, the quad is capable of pulling a trailer behind it. In total, 2025 Polaris Sportsman 570 Premium can tow up to 1,255 pounds of gear along the trails — though you will have to subtract the weight of your trailer from that. It’s ideal for farm work, hunting, camping, or transporting dining tables between a barn and your house (and yes, we did test that).

The vehicle comes with a large eight-gallon fuel tank and offers enhanced service intervals (two-times more time between oil changes and other routine maintenance, according to the company), meaning you’ll spend less time working on your ATV’s routine maintenance and more time enjoying it.

There’s plenty to talk about when it comes to features and capabilities, but as useful as the 2025 Polaris Sportsman is, it’s also just plain fun to drive (or ride) around in — and that’s just as important a feature in our books.

The 2025 Polaris Sportsman 570 Premium starts at $11,699. The entry-level 2025 Polaris Sportsman Touring 570 is priced from $9,499 and the mid-level 2025 Polaris Sportsman 570 EPS has a starting MSRP of $10,499. All prices listed are exclusive of taxes and fees.