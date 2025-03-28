 Skip to main content
REI’s Traverse is an all-new bear canister that’s tough on bears, easy on humans

The three-piece modular design expands as you need it and is certified bear-resistant to keep your food safe.

Young man camping in the woods with an REI Traverse bear-proof canister.
REI

Protecting yourself and your food against bears is a perennial problem for backpackers, campers, and overlanders in the backcountry (and even the front country, in some areas). The solution has long been traditional bear-proof canisters. But they’re typically oversized and overengineered, making them hard to open for not just bears but people, too. REI sought to remedy both of these problems with the all-new Traverse bear canister.

The Traverse combines two clever solutions into a single canister, making it arguably the most unique bear-proof canister on the market. First, it features a modular, three-piece design, including a base, a lid, and an optional extension piece that goes between the two to provide even more capacity. For shorter trips where space is at a premium, combine only the base and lid for 6.75 liters of protected food storage. Add the extender into the middle to increase that storage space to 11.25 liters on longer outings.

Studio shot of REI's Traverse bear canister, isolated against a white background.
REI

Thanks to its rugged polycarbonate shell and smart design, it’s been certified bear-resistant by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee. Unlike many other bear canisters, however, it’s easy enough for humans to open without any special tools. The two-step process requires depressing one tab to disengage it, then rotating the easy-grab scalloped lid until it stops at a second tab. You then simply press and continue unscrewing the lid to open. It’s a deceptively simple and effective design that opens easily enough, provided the opener has opposable thumbs (hint: bears don’t). Audible clicks ensure you know when the lid has been properly secured.

The Traverse bear canister is available now directly through REI.com for $79.95, including the three-piece kit described above and a recycled ripstop nylon bag with a DWR treatment.

