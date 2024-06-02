 Skip to main content
This new ultra-compact teardrop camper packs in a lot for under $15K

Everything you need; nothing you don't—all in a pint-sized package towable by almost any vehicle on the road

Camper sitting inside the rear hatch of Vistabule's DayTripper teardrop camper.
Vistabule

As the world’s best and fanciest motorhomes balloon in size (and price), more RVers look to downsize their camp loadout. Teardrop trailers are the perfect expression of that minimalist ethos, featuring everything you need and nothing you don’t. But, even among today’s tiniest towable trailers, Vistabule’s all-new DayTripper teardrop camper stands out as much for what it is as for what it isn’t.

Get the low-down on Vistabule’s tiny DayTripper teardrop camper

Interior of Vistabule's DayTripper teardrop camper seen through the rear hatch.
Vistabule

The DayTripper joins Vistabule’s flagship teardrop camper as a budget-friendly, entry-level alternative. The sleek, simple shell measures just 12 feet from stem to stern—a full two feet shorter than its roomier sibling. It’s also insanely lightweight at just 1,000 pounds with a sub-200-pound tongue weight, allowing it to be towed by almost any vehicle on the road with a tow package. Yet, by swapping the pricier model’s rear outdoor kitchen for a rear hatch, the interior offers 14 more inches of interior space than the larger Vistabule teardrop. That’s more than a foot of extra sleeping space, which makes this tiny teardrop a surprisingly good option for taller campers.

Inside, twin porthole-style windows bookend the sleeping quarters with a large skylight window in the ceiling—all of which keep the interior bright and airy by day and perfect for stargazing after dark. In its standard trim, you won’t find any fancy tech features. There is no flat-panel TV, air-conditioner, Starlink internet, or portable toilet—no modern conveniences of any kind, really. This is a streamlined teardrop camper designed to take the camp experience back to basics. Opening the oversized rear hatch reveals a wood-paneled sleep space that resembles a hard-sided tent with an edge-to-edge mattress and just enough storage compartments. A two-way roof-mounted MaxxFan keeps the air circulating, and various wall-mounted hooks help organize hiking backpacks, shoes, and other gear essentials.

Vistabule intentionally omitted a power system as standard to allow owners to customize the DayTripper’s electrical setup however they see fit. A “city power” connection is standard (for those trips where a powered campsite is on the itinerary), as are Zamp solar hookups with the option to add solar panels and your own portable power station. The limited options menu also includes nice-to-haves like blackout shades, mood lighting, 14-inch wheels, and a rear storage bin.

Spec out your own Vistabule DayTripper teardrop camper

Side profile of Vistabule's small DayTripper teardrop camper.
Vistabule

The best part about this pint-sized teardrop camper is the equally pint-sized price. With an entry point of just $14,995, it’s one of the most affordable travel trailers on the market. Option yours with every available feature in Vistabule’s catalog—including the portable solar panels, blackout curtains, and the Dometic water tank—and you’re still looking at an all-in price tag under $20,000. Sure, you can score a traditional lightweight travel trailer for a few grand more, but it won’t be anywhere near as compact and towable as the DayTripper.

Mike Richard
Mike Richard
Mike Richard has traveled the world since 2008. He's kayaked in Antarctica, tracked endangered African wild dogs in South…
