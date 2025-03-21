Arkto’s C10 micro-camper trailer is trail-ready with all the comforts of home

Overlanding today is often about doing more with less. For travel trailer owners, that means packing more features and creature comforts into ever-shrinking towables — towables like the all-new Arkto C10 camper trailer.

For the Canadian maker’s first micro-camper, it started with its wildly popular G12 overland camper, then figured out how to pack most of the same features in a much smaller footprint. Indeed, the composite-built C10 is two feet shorter in length and more than a foot narrower, making it surprisingly nimble on tight backcountry trails. At 2,750 pounds dry (900 pounds lighter than the flagship G12), it’s designed to tow safely and easily with something like a Jeep Wrangler, Ford Bronco, or other mid-sized SUV.

Inside, the C10 offers a surprisingly generous 6’11” ceiling with a 2+1 sleeping configuration and generous storage throughout. The slide-out kitchen design borrows heavily from the G12, with a dual-burner cooktop, a hot-/cold-water sink, a 113-liter bar-style fridge/freezer, and a 10-cubic-foot pantry. USB and standard 110-volt outlets throughout allow you to top up your favorite mobile gadgets in the backcountry.

Like its big brother, the C10 is purpose-built for off-road exploration. That means more rugged features than most lightweight travel trailers. Think 31-inch all-terrain tires and a Timbren independent, axle-less HD suspension with a four-inch, trail-ready lift. The power system, too, is designed for owners to venture far off-grid with up to 600 watts of solar and an available 640aH battery capacity.

The new C10 camper trailer is available for pre-order starting at $64,000 CAD (roughly USD $45,600 at the time of this writing). Arkto Campers expects to deliver the first models sometime in July 2025.

