Even though the Cybertruck is ready for delivery, you may have to wait until 2024

When the Tesla Cybertruck was first announced in 2019, Elon Musk promised it would be available for less than $40,000. Initially, it was supposed to go into production in 2021, but Tesla postponed it multiple times over the past five years. It was so difficult trying to produce the Cybertruck to meet market expectations that even Musk said in an earnings call that “we dug our own grave.”

Everything you need to know about the Tesla Cybertruck

The long wait is over and the Tesla Cybertruck is finally available for delivery. However, its starting price is $60,990, which is almost $20,000 higher than what was promised in 2019. Well, we can’t say we’re surprised considering that a lot has happened over the past five years — from the COVID-19 pandemic to the global chip shortage and inflation, which completely disrupted the auto industry and affected the Tesla Cybertruck price.

There is another catch — the RWD Cybertruck model, which is priced at $60,990, won’t be available for delivery until 2025. If you want to order a Cybertruck right now, you’re only limited to the AWD model sold at $79,990 and the Cyberbeast model that starts at $99,990. The dual-motor AWD model comes with a range of up to 340 miles, while the Cyberbeast is rated at 320 miles. If you want the cheaper RWD Cybertruck, you have to compromise with an estimated range of 250 miles.

Evidently, Tesla fell short of delivering the 500 miles of range it promised in 2019. But it offers an optional range extender solution that improves the range up to 470 miles by trading a third of the 6-foot cargo bed for an extra battery pack. It doesn’t come cheap either, and it will cost you around $16,000. If you add the Tesla Cybertruck spare tire and toolkit, which is sold separately at $1,250, you won’t have a lot of space left on your truck bed.

Beyond that, you could order a black or white Cybertruck with protection film for an extra $6,500. This makes it look cool if you think the stainless steel body is bland. Even so, the stainless steel exterior is bulletproof to withstand .45 caliber and 9 mm rounds.

It’s also impressive that the Cybertruck can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 2.6 seconds. This would make it one of the fastest electric cars in the world and overthrow the Rivian R1T as the fastest electric pickup. However, the fastest performance-oriented model is the Cyberbeast with 845 horsepower, while the AWD Cybertruck can produce up to 600 horsepower and accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds. The RWD model is the slowest of the bunch and it’s expected to achieve 0 to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds.

What’s more, the Tesla Cybertruck is equipped with a power socket on the truck bed that includes two 120-volt outlets and a single 240-volt outlet. Apparently, it can charge another EV, and even power your home. Better yet, the Tesla Cybertruck is an ideal EV for camping and you can purchase its bed tent from Tesla at $2,975.

How soon can you get it? There is a long queue of customers who are waiting for their Tesla Cybertruck and Tesla won’t be able to deliver to all of them this year — unless you’re lucky. This means most customers will have to wait until 2024.

