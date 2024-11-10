A plush bedroom, heated bathroom floors, multiple smart TVs, and Starlink internet are all standard.

Brabus is best known for tricking out high-end Mercedes and Porsches. So color us surprised to find the luxury brand throwing its hat in the proverbial ring of luxury motorhomes. The German customizer recently announced the debut of its first-ever motorhome and it’s, well, exactly what you might expect.

What we know about the Brabus Big Boy 1200

One look at the presser photos, and it’s obvious that this is no ordinary RV. Even by luxury motorhome standards, this is something altogether different. It’s big, it’s imposing, and, in this matte-black colorway, it feels like a hulking monolith that’s both luxurious and vaguely sinister. If Thanos got into vanlifing, this might be his chariot.

The entryway door features electrically extendable steps because, well, of course it would. Inside, the 40-foot-long Big Boy 1200 feels more like a mobile mansion. The 320-square-foot floor plan is sizable by any RV standard, especially with the two slideouts — one in the bedroom, one in the living area — expanded to nearly 15 feet. The long list of amenities is exactly what you might expect of a Brabus motorhome. The bedroom is anchored by a double bed, with room for a sizable closet and a work desk with a Paola Lenti chair. It’s also outfitted with a 43-inch 4K smart TV, an integrated PS5 console, and Starlink internet for streaming or working on the go.

The designer monochromatic color scheme continues seamlessly from the bedroom into the “saloon” (a.k.a. the living room), which is outfitted with leather sofas and an identical 43-inch TV, in case you and your significant other aren’t on the same page, entertainment-wise. Immediately adjacent is a sleek, high-end kitchen that’s fully applianced with an induction cooktop, a dishwasher, an oven, and a large fridge/freezer. The beautiful bathroom is similarly well-appointed with floor-to-ceiling natural stone, heated floors, and a rainshower to boot. An electronic skylight keeps things breezy and well-lit during the day.

Under the hood, the Big Boy 1200 is powered by a massive, 12.8-liter, six-cylinder turbodiesel pushing 530 horsepower and more than 1,900 ft-lb of torque. It all rides on a triple-axle chassis with twin rear tires to support its massive curb weight. Not surprisingly, it’s limited to a top speed of around 55 miles per hour. But, then again, no one buys a 40-foot motorhome for cross-country racing. When you’re ready to make camp, it’s setup to automatically self-level courtesy of hydraulically extendable supports.

Request your own Brabus Big Boy 1200

True to the company’s uber-luxe heritage, it hasn’t made official pricing for the Big Boy 1200 public. The motorhome’s official page plainly states, “The BRABUS BIG BOY 1200 is only available for approved markets. Please send us an inquiry and we will check your request individually.” But, honestly, if you have to ask “How much?“, you probably can’t afford it anyway.