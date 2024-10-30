 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Hawaiian Airlines now provides free Starlink Wi-Fi on its entire Airbus fleet

Hawaiian Airlines adds Starlink Wi-Fi to its entire Airbus fleet

By
hawaiian airlines starlink wifi
Hawaiian Airlines

Last week, Hawaiian Airlines announced free Starlink Wi-Fi across its entire Airbus fleet. The complimentary service is available on all flights connecting the islands and the continental U.S., Oceania, and Asia. The move follows Hawaiian’s February debut of Starlink on its Airbus A320neo planes, with the setup now installed on its 24 A330s. Not only is Starlink free, but its fast, streaming-quality connection is available as soon as passengers step onboard.

More on Hawaiian Airlines and Starlink

Hawaiian Airlines passengers using Starlink
Hawaiian Airlines / Hawaiian Airlines

With Starlink, Hawaiian Airlines found an ideal solution for high-speed, low-latency Wi-Fi across the globe. Starlink uses a low-earth orbit of satellites with a laser-mesh network, allowing performance and reliability wherever Hawaiian flies. In the future, the airline will install Starlink on its flagship Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner fleet, though it won’t do so on its 717 aircraft, used for quick flights between islands. 

Recommended Videos

Evan Nomura, Director of Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity and Onboard Products at Hawaiian Airlines said: “Becoming the first major airline to offer travelers Starlink at no cost is a remarkable achievement for our team, and we couldn’t be more pleased with the overwhelmingly positive response from guests who have been enjoying our industry-leading connectivity onboard.”

Related

The Starlink announcement follows the recent merger of Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines. In September, the Department of Transportation (DOT) approved the deal, which included provisions protecting rewards points, service to remote Alaskan locations, and flights to the Hawaiian Islands.  Tickets booked on either airline enjoy a 1:1 loyalty miles ratio, even better since Alaska’s recent updates to its Mileage Plan program

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Japan Airlines to offer free in-country flights to international guests
Japan Airlines will offer free domestic flights to international guests
Mountain view in Japan

To boost passengers and increase tourism, Japan Airlines (JAL) will offer free in-country connections to select visitors. Earlier this month, the airline announced the program, where tourists from specific countries can enjoy complimentary domestic travel. To receive the benefit, passengers have to book international tickets on JAL. Here are the details of this exciting offer.
See more of the country with Japan Airlines’ new offer
Naka-Meguro, Tokyo, Japan Jenna Neal via Unsplash

Japan is a fascinating place with an ancient culture, intriguing traditions, and gorgeous landscapes. Though a trip to Tokyo would be nice, seeing the rest of the country would offer a complete experience. JAL’s new offer lets international visitors do just that, with free flights countrywide.

Read more
United inks deal with Starlink for free in-flight Wi-Fi
United to offer free Starlink internet
United plane on tarmac

United Airlines will introduce new levels of in-flight connectivity next year, agreeing with SpaceX to provide Starlink internet on its mainline and regional fleet. The free service will offer gate-to-gate high-speed, low-latency internet, unlocking industry-leading features in the sky. 
Starlink will offer free, fast internet at 35,000 feet

United will begin testing the service in early 2025, with initial passenger flights later in the year. The airline plans to install Starlink on its entire fleet — more than 1,000 airplanes — in the coming years. That gives customers high-performance internet in the skies, all at no cost.

Read more
United Airlines offers Mileage Plus members free copies of its last print magazine
United Airlines offering free Hemispheres magazines
United plane in flight

United Airlines’ in-flight Hemispheres magazine offered entertaining articles while en-route. Features like its “Three Perfect Days” articles — which offered itinerary-style city profiles — gave readers inside info on destinations. Additional topics included sports, entertaining, business, and culture. 

In August, United announced the discontinuation of Hemispheres' print version, bringing a 30-plus-year tradition to an end. While that disappointed many, the airline will offer free copies of the final edition. Here’s how to get one.
United will offer 50,000 free copies of the last Hemispheres magazine
Last print edition of Hemispheres United Airlines Mileage Plus

Read more