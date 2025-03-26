 Skip to main content
American Airlines plans to resume this Hawaiian route

American Airlines will resume flights to Kona, Hawaii

Kona, Hawaii
Kona, Hawaii Aaron Lee via Unsplash

American Airlines has filed plans to resume its route between Dallas Forth Worth International Airport (DFW) and Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole (KOA) on the Big Island of Hawaii. The plan calls for the route to re-launch on November 20, 2025, and continue on a seasonal basis through February 28, 2026. That’ll continue through January 6, before a six-week break occurs, with flights re-starting on February 12. 

American’s Kona route will use a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner

Kailua-Kona, Hawaii
Kailua-Kona, Hawaii Wikimedia Commons

According to The Points Guy, the route filing first appeared on Cirium flight schedules and was later confirmed by the airline. During the 3,724-mile flight, passengers can look forward to traveling aboard the latest and greatest aircraft, with a modern Boeing 787-8 handling flight duties. It’ll offer 20 Flagship Business pods, 28 Premium Economy recliners, 48 extra-legroom Main Cabin Extra seats, and 138 Standard Economy seats.

American’s last flight between DFW and Kona occurred in January 2022, and its reintroduction follows Delta’s plans to add a Kona route. Last week, Delta announced its Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) to KOA flight, starting December 19, 2025, aboard a Boeing 767-300ER. It’s also a seasonal route that continues through March 28, 2026.

American’s Kona route follows its other recent Hawaii addition, a second daily flight from DFW to Maui’s Kahului Airport (OGG), occurring during peak winter travel times. That also begins on November 20. Currently, American flies ten routes to Hawaii, with as many as 98 weekly flights to Honolulu, Lihue, Kona, and Kahului.

This spring, upgraded dining choices will further enhance American’s Hawaii offerings, with island-inspired recipes including chicken breast katsu, ginger shaved beef, Huli-Huli chicken, island surf and turf, Lo Mein noodles, and vegetable curry.

