Delta announces expanded Hawaiian routes

Starting next December, Delta will expand service to Hawaii with a new route and increased flights on existing ones. That includes the debut of service from Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) to Kona International Airport (KOA), a nonstop trip from December 18 through March 26. The airline is also starting several Hawaiian routes earlier than usual, and increasing the number of flights.

Delta makes Hawaii more accessible for winter 25/26

In addition to the Kona route, Delta’s flight between SLC and Maui’s Kahului Airport (OGG) will start earlier than ever, on October 6, with four weekly flights. That increases to daily flights in November and then to twice-daily flights between December 19 and January 5. Delta will also add a second daily flight between Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) and Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) in Honolulu during that time.

The route flying between ATL and OGG will also start early, beginning November 6. Flights between Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) and HNL will continue year-round, but now with upgraded aircraft from November 6 through March 28.

In a statement shared with Travel + Leisure, a Delta spokesperson said: “We’re excited to strengthen Delta’s network to Hawaii this winter with the addition of new and expanded service, including our new route between Salt Lake City and Kona. With a 10% increase in seats compared to last year, we’re giving customers more ways to enjoy the Hawaiian Islands during the holiday season — whether they’re returning to a favorite island or discovering a new one for the first time.”