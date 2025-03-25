 Skip to main content
Delta announces expanded Hawaiian routes

By
Starting next December, Delta will expand service to Hawaii with a new route and increased flights on existing ones. That includes the debut of service from Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) to Kona International Airport (KOA), a nonstop trip from December 18 through March 26. The airline is also starting several Hawaiian routes earlier than usual, and increasing the number of flights.

Delta makes Hawaii more accessible for winter 25/26

In addition to the Kona route, Delta’s flight between SLC and Maui’s Kahului Airport (OGG) will start earlier than ever, on October 6, with four weekly flights. That increases to daily flights in November and then to twice-daily flights between December 19 and January 5. Delta will also add a second daily flight between Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) and Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) in Honolulu during that time.

The route flying between ATL and OGG will also start early, beginning November 6. Flights between Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) and HNL will continue year-round, but now with upgraded aircraft from November 6 through March 28. 

In a statement shared with Travel + Leisure, a Delta spokesperson said: “We’re excited to strengthen Delta’s network to Hawaii this winter with the addition of new and expanded service, including our new route between Salt Lake City and Kona. With a 10% increase in seats compared to last year, we’re giving customers more ways to enjoy the Hawaiian Islands during the holiday season — whether they’re returning to a favorite island or discovering a new one for the first time.” 

Mark Reif
Semi-private air carrier JSX expands network to these US cities
JSX adds service to three US cities
Santa Fe, New Mexico

Semi-private jet company JSX will add three seasonal routes as it keeps growing its U.S. network. The rollout begins in late spring, when the public charter operator adds flights to Santa Fe, New Mexico; Reno, Nevada; and Monterey, California. Those are in addition to the resumption of other seasonal routes, including flights to Colorado, Florida, and more. Here’s what to know.
The new routes begin May 22
Reno, Nevada Victor Hughes via Unsplash

On May 22, JSX begins service from Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL) to Santa Fe Regional Airport (SAF). The route will embark five days per week, once per day. Intro fares start at $349. Next, on June 19, a route from McClellan-Palomar Airport (CLD) in Carlsbad, CA to Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) debuts, flying four days per week, once per day. Introductory pricing starts at $269. Also, on June 19, flights begin from McClellan-Palomar Airport (CLD) to Monterey Regional Airport (MRY), flying once a day, four days weekly. You can purchase an intro fare for $239.

Read more
American Airlines adds these spirits to its Admirals Club and Flagship lounges
American Airlines adds new spirits to its airport lounges
American Airlines new spirits

Starting in spring, American Airlines will introduce Horse Soldier Bourbon Whiskey and Still G.I.N., By Dre and Snoop at its Admirals Club and Flagship lounges. Each provides a relaxing sip while waiting for your next flight. These new options are in addition to the over 40 spirits already available. 
Horse Soldier and Still G.I.N. feature nuanced flavor, curated recipes

According to American Airlines, Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop is a smooth, clean, and light gin. Flavor notes include tangerine, coriander, and jasmine. The gin was launched in 2024, and its recipe is an ideal complement for any mixer. For bourbon enthusiasts, Horse Soldier is a handcrafted creation made in small batches and non-chill filtered, giving it a full body and decadent finish. American’s charcuterie boards — available in every lounge — provide a perfect pairing. A bartender at American recommends ordering an old fashioned made with Horse Soldier or a gin fizz made with Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop. 

Read more
Air France introduces ultra-luxury suites with these amenities
Air France debuts La Première suite
air france la premiere suite

Air France has announced new La Première suites aboard Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, which will be introduced in spring 2025. Offering 3.5 square meters of space and five windows, the suites let travelers relax and enjoy the flight like never before. Additional amenities create a first-class inflight experience that embodies French elegance and art de vivre (the art of living).
Air France spent three years developing the La Première suite
Air France La Première suite Air France

The new La Première suite took Air France three years to develop and uses an adaptable layout, including a seat and a chaise lounge that transforms into a bed. The seat has three modes: takeoff, landing, dining, and relaxation. Close by are a console and table for dining or work. Across from the seat, the chaise lounge offers a place to recharge and relax, watch a movie, or read a book. When it is time for sleep, it converts into a bed, measuring two meters long and 75 cm wide.

Read more