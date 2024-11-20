Delta won this award for the 14th year in a row

Business Travel News, a reputable source of information for business travelers, has named Delta Air Lines the best for corporate travel professionals for the 14th year in a row. The award commemorates a strong run as the airline marks its centennial celebration. The recognition follows Delta’s other accolades, including J.D. Power naming it the best for First/Business and Premium Economy passenger satisfaction and for the finest airline staff.

How Business Travel News tabulates results

Business Travel News performs an annual survey asking corporate travel professionals to rate airlines across many categories. That includes customer service and communication, products and services, distribution, and network — both partnerships and frequencies. The award follows Delta’s continual upgrades to its airport and in-flight offerings. Here are some that stand out.

Delta is also investing more than $12B in airports, smoothing out the journey from curb to claim. The airline added dedicated Delta One check-ins and lounges at JFK and LAX and almost 2,700 seats to its Delta lounges from 2023 to 2024.

Delta aims to bring free and fast Wi-Fi to every flight, with 700 aircraft already offering reliable service. The airline plans to add Wi-Fi to its entire fleet. In addition, it offers 165,000+ seatback screens — more than any other U.S.-based carrier.

Steve Sear, E.V.P., Global Sales and Distribution, commented: “This is another record win, but we are never satisfied with the status quo. We keep climbing. Our approach has always been to listen to feedback from our corporate and travel agency partners, act quickly, and listen again to continue to improve for them. But we remain on top because we have the right – and most importantly, resilient – teams in place to get the job done. We are 100,000 employees strong working towards one common purpose – providing a safe, reliable and holistic travel experience for every single one of our customers.”