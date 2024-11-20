Delta won this award for the 14th year in a row

 Skip to main content
Delta received this award for the 14th straight year

By
Passenger on Delta Air Lines
Business Travel News, a reputable source of information for business travelers, has named Delta Air Lines the best for corporate travel professionals for the 14th year in a row. The award commemorates a strong run as the airline marks its centennial celebration. The recognition follows Delta’s other accolades, including J.D. Power naming it the best for First/Business and Premium Economy passenger satisfaction and for the finest airline staff.

How Business Travel News tabulates results

Delta One Lounge at JFK airport
Delta One Lounge, JFK Airport Delta Air Lines

Business Travel News performs an annual survey asking corporate travel professionals to rate airlines across many categories. That includes customer service and communication, products and services, distribution, and network — both partnerships and frequencies. The award follows Delta’s continual upgrades to its airport and in-flight offerings. Here are some that stand out. 

Delta is also investing more than $12B in airports, smoothing out the journey from curb to claim. The airline added dedicated Delta One check-ins and lounges at JFK and LAX and almost 2,700 seats to its Delta lounges from 2023 to 2024. 

Delta aims to bring free and fast Wi-Fi to every flight, with 700 aircraft already offering reliable service. The airline plans to add Wi-Fi to its entire fleet. In addition, it offers 165,000+ seatback screens — more than any other U.S.-based carrier. 

Steve Sear, E.V.P., Global Sales and Distribution, commented: “This is another record win, but we are never satisfied with the status quo. We keep climbing. Our approach has always been to listen to feedback from our corporate and travel agency partners, act quickly, and listen again to continue to improve for them. But we remain on top because we have the right – and most importantly, resilient – teams in place to get the job done. We are 100,000 employees strong working towards one common purpose – providing a safe, reliable and holistic travel experience for every single one of our customers.”  

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Delta expands offerings from the US to Nigeria
delta new route to nigeria airplane engine

Starting in December and continuing into March, Delta Air Lines will offer increased service to Nigeria. The nonstop route will travel between New York-JFK and Lagos, Nigeria, complementing the airline’s other Nigeria flight from Atlanta. The Lagos route will be aboard an Airbus A330-300 aircraft, emphasizing long-haul comfort.
Delta’s New York to Lagos route caters to holiday travelers

Delta added the New York to Lagos flight to meet the needs of holiday travelers. Service begins on December 2, 2024, and continues through March 28, 2025. The flight will embark daily in December, January, and February, adding on to the carrier’s daily trips to Atlanta. With the route, Delta improves travel options for Nigerians living in metropolitan areas in Maryland, Virginia, Chicago, Washington, and New York.

Delta adds Tampa to Amsterdam route this week
Amsterdam houses and canal

On Monday, Delta Air Lines began flying direct between Tampa and Amsterdam, offering trips to Florida’s renowned beaches and the Netherlands’ historic culture. Delta announced the flight in May as a winter seasonal route, but over the weekend, extended it through May 2025. The trip takes place aboard the Airbus A330-300, with modern amenities and multiple cabin options.
Additional details of Delta’s new transatlantic route
Old Tampa Bay, Florida Will Clewis via Unsplash

The new flight offers convenience and connectivity, with manageable departure times and easy connections. Inbound flights arrive at Tampa International Airport (TPA) in the afternoon and depart for Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS) three hours later. After landing at AMS, travelers can branch out to more than 100 cities in Europe, Africa, India, and the Middle East via KLM’s hub at AMS.

Delta introduces more accessible flight map
Delta Air Lines flight map

Delta Air Lines will add a more accessible flight map to the majority of its 165,000 seatback screens to help everyone see them clearly. While the map still has important aspects that passengers enjoy, its high-contrast display and features also cater to those with impaired vision. That way, all fliers can independently use the map and follow their journey through the sky. 
Delta’s in-flight map is a passenger favorite

Flights can last hour after hour, and a flight map is a fun way to follow the journey. While about 80% of passengers view content on Delta’s in-flight entertainment, the map is the top draw (above TV, movies, and games), with 45% using it. Though Delta already has a commitment to accessibility — with 100% closed captioning on movies and series and a 40% increase in audio descriptive content over the last year — the airline keeps looking for ways to enhance that. 

