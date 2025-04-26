 Skip to main content
This airline will begin serving award-winning tea

British Airways has partnered with award-winning tea company Birchall to offer warm, soothing drinks in terminals and at 35,000 feet. The airline already serves nearly 40 million cups of tea in-flight each year, and Birchall was chosen for its British roots, taste, and sustainability efforts. The service starts on May 1, featuring Birchall’s Great Rift English Breakfast tea (the UK’s most awarded tea for taste), along with peppermint, Earl Grey, Camomile, and more.

Birchall tea will be offered in-flight and in lounges

British Airways’ Chief Customer Officer, Calum Laming, said: “Last year, we served more than 37 million cups of tea in the air, and more than two million cups in our lounges globally, so we knew that selecting our newest tea partner was a decision we had to get right. We’re proud to be continually leading the way in championing British originality, and it was important to us that our tea not only ticks the taste box, but also showcases the quality and talent we have on our doorstep here in the UK.” British Airways will serve Birchall tea on long-haul and short-haul flights, as well as in its global lounges and its High Life Café.

On long-haul flights, First passengers can enjoy Great Rift English Breakfast tea, relaxing Camomile, warming Lemongrass & Ginger, Great Rift Decaffeinated and refreshing Red Berry & Flower.  Club World travelers can try English Breakfast, Decaffeinated English Breakfast, Peppermint​, Green Tea and Earl Grey. Those flying in World Traveller Plus and World Traveller cabins can sample Birchall’s English Breakfast ​and Decaffeinated English Breakfast tea.

On short-haul flights, the Club Europe cabin will serve Great Rift Breakfast Blend, Decaffeinated English Breakfast, Peppermint and Green Tea. Beginning in July, Euro Traveller passengers can purchase Birchall teas from the carrier’s High Life Café.

Also starting May 1, British Airways global lounges will begin serving Birchall tea. At the Concorde Room, offerings will include Birchall’s Great Rift Breakfast Blend, Great Rift Decaffeinated, Virunga Earl Grey and Mao Feng Green.  In the First and Club lounges, tea flavors will include Birchall’s English Breakfast, Decaffeinated English Breakfast,  Red Berry & Flower and Peppermint tea.  

Daniel Graham, Managing Director of Birchall Tea, said: “We are immensely proud to be supplying tea for British Airways, which is the epitome of British quality and service; which is something incredibly important to us as well. We hope British Airways’ customers enjoy this elevated tea experience in the air and on the ground for years to come.” 

