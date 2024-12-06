British Airways is adding three routes to this European destination

In the spring of 2025, British Airways will add three routes to Italy. The new flights go to Rimini (RMI), Salerno (QSR), and Olbia (OLB). The additions bring British Airways’ Italian route count to 19, more than any European country.

Travel to Italy is gaining in popularity

Neil Chernoff, British Airways’ Chief Planning and Strategy Officer, said: “Italy continues to prove hugely popular with our customers, which is why it’s our biggest European destination, and second globally behind the US. Last month, we saw a 10% increase in searches for summer flights to Italy compared to 2023, so we’re pleased to be offering an even bigger choice of destinations next year. Rimini, Salerno and Olbia are all coastal destinations, so we expect them to be particularly popular with our leisure customers seeking sun, sea, and of course Italy’s fantastic food.”

The route to Rimini (RMI) runs from May 15 through September 27 and originates at London Heathrow (LHR). Flights depart three days weekly (Monday, Thursday, Saturday) for the coastal town, where visitors can enjoy a clear Adriatic Sea, old-world charm, and colorful nightlife.

Starting May 22 and continuing through October 25, flights to Salerno (QSR) originate at London Gatwick (LGW) aboard British Airways’ subsidiary, BA Euroflyer. The route takes off on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Saturdays and provides a gateway to Italy’s famous Amalfi Coast. In Salerno , guests can enjoy the aquamarine Mediterranean Sea, traditional cuisine, and fascinating history.

For spring/summer 2025, those wishing to visit Olbia (OLB) in Sardinia have two options: a new flight from London City (LCY) and an existing route from London Heathrow (LHR). The LCY flight will be aboard British Airways’ London City-based subsidiary, BA Cityflyer, with weekly flights from May 25 and twice-weekly flights from July 16, on Wednesday and Sunday. Flights run through September 28. Once there, travelers can visit Sardinia’s noted local markets and picturesque coastline.