British Airways is adding three routes to this European destination

British Airways adds new route to Italy

By
Salerno, Italy swimming pool
Salerno, Italy Chris Weiher via Unsplash

In the spring of 2025, British Airways will add three routes to Italy. The new flights go to Rimini (RMI), Salerno (QSR), and Olbia (OLB). The additions bring British Airways’ Italian route count to 19, more than any European country. 

Travel to Italy is gaining in popularity

Rimini, Italy pizza
Rimini, Italy Roman Matovsky via Unsplash

Neil Chernoff, British Airways’ Chief Planning and Strategy Officer, said: “Italy continues to prove hugely popular with our customers, which is why it’s our biggest European destination, and second globally behind the US. Last month, we saw a 10% increase in searches for summer flights to Italy compared to 2023, so we’re pleased to be offering an even bigger choice of destinations next year. Rimini, Salerno and Olbia are all coastal destinations, so we expect them to be particularly popular with our leisure customers seeking sun, sea, and of course Italy’s fantastic food.”  

The route to Rimini (RMI) runs from May 15 through September 27 and originates at London Heathrow (LHR). Flights depart three days weekly (Monday, Thursday, Saturday) for the coastal town, where visitors can enjoy a clear Adriatic Sea, old-world charm, and colorful nightlife.

Starting May 22 and continuing through October 25, flights to Salerno (QSR) originate at London Gatwick (LGW) aboard British Airways’ subsidiary, BA Euroflyer. The route takes off on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Saturdays and provides a gateway to Italy’s famous Amalfi Coast. In Salerno , guests can enjoy the aquamarine Mediterranean Sea, traditional cuisine, and fascinating history.

For spring/summer 2025, those wishing to visit Olbia (OLB) in Sardinia have two options: a new flight from London City (LCY) and an existing route from London Heathrow (LHR). The LCY flight will be aboard British Airways’ London City-based subsidiary, BA Cityflyer, with weekly flights from May 25 and twice-weekly flights from July 16, on Wednesday and Sunday. Flights run through September 28. Once there, travelers can visit Sardinia’s noted local markets and picturesque coastline. 

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Southwest Airlines has a new policy to enhance passenger safety
Southwest Airlines will debut new safety policy this week
Southwest Airlines airplane

Starting December 4, Southwest Airlines is making a small yet noticeable adjustment to its inflight experience. Cabin preparations for landing will start at 18,000 feet instead of the prior 10,000 feet. That’ll correlate with a 10-minute sooner request to raise tray tables, lock seat backs, and store carry-on luggage. The airline made the change for safety reasons.
Southwest’s reasons for the new policy

Southwest told USA Today, “The change in procedures is designed to reduce the risk of in-flight turbulence injuries for our Crew Members and Customers. It is the result of the airline’s close collaboration with its Labor partners and a robust approach to Safety Management.” The airline added, “Nothing is more important to Southwest Airlines than the Safety of our Customers and Employees.”  

Read more
This Thanksgiving travel day set a record for TSA screenings
TSA reports record passengers during Thanksgiving travel period
Chicago O'Hare International Airport

This year’s Thanksgiving travel period lasted from Tuesday, November 26, through Monday, December 2. As expected, millions of passengers passed through the nation's airports, whether visiting family and friends or taking a getaway to a faraway place. However, according to the TSA, one day in particular stood out for setting a record for security screenings.
Over 3 million people flew on December 1
Boston Logan International Airport Philippe Murray-Pietsch via Unsplash

In a post on X, the TSA stated “Yesterday, December 1st was the busiest day ever for TSA - our officers screened 3.087M individuals at airports nationwide”. Passenger volume was listed at 3,087,092 for the day. That bests the previous record of 3,013,622 set on July 7, 2024. It was also a significant surge from a year prior when the Sunday after Thanksgiving produced 2.17 million travelers.

Read more
Emirates celebrates addition of this state-of-the-art aircraft
Emirates introduces its newest airplane
Emirates Airbus A350-9000

Last week, Emirates introduced its first Airbus A350-900 aircraft. At the exclusive unveiling in Dubai, guests got to experience the plane’s interior, featuring the latest tech and amenities. With the A350-900’s increased range, Emirates can better accommodate customer needs and explore route options. In addition, the cabin design enhances comfort across all seating classes.
Emirates plans to add 65 Airbus A350s
Emirates A350-900 Economy Seating Emirates / Emirates

Emirates’ new Airbus A350-900 joins its fleet of Boeing 777s and “double-decker” Airbus A380s. The airline has plans for a fleet of 65 A350s, helping global route expansion, including airports not suitable for larger planes. The first Emirates A350 is scheduled for takeoff on January 3, 2025, for a flight to Edinburgh. 

Read more