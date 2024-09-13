British Airways announces record-breaking 2025 summer schedule

 Skip to main content
British Airways announces record 2025 North American summer schedule

British Airways

In summer 2025, British Airways will fly more than ever to the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. During peak periods, there will be over 400 direct flights per week, including routes to 26 U.S. cities. Currently, the airline has more flights between the U.S. and the U.K. than anyone else and is the only Europe-based carrier with first-class cabins from London to America (and back).

British Airways 2025: Gear up for summer travel

Miami Beach
Miami Beach Jason Briscoe via Unsplash

If you’re looking ahead to summer 2025, you can book now on the British Airways website. There, you’ll find the new routes, whether you’re headed to an F1 race or a rock concert. 

The summer schedule additions fly from London Heathrow, and include:

  • Miami, Florida (MIA): 14 flights per week (up from seven) with twice-daily service year-round. There’s also a new lounge set to open in 2025.
  • Las Vegas, Nevada (LAS): 10 flights per week (up from seven)
  • Austin, Texas (AUS): 13 flights per week (up from seven)
  • Pittsburgh, PA (PIT): Seven flights per week (up from six) with daily service
  • Vancouver, Canada (YVR): 14 flights per week (an increase of up to seven) 
  • Washington, D.C. (IAD): 21 flights per week (up from 14)

Neil Chernoff, British Airways’ Chief Planning and Strategy Officer, commented: “The U.S. remains a priority market for us, and we know these network changes will be welcomed by both our business and leisure customers, providing more options than ever to travel between the U.K. and U.S.A.”

Over the last ten years, British Airways added six new U.S. cities to its network. Those include Austin in 2014, New Orleans in 2016, Nashville in 2018, Pittsburgh in 2019, Portland, Oregon in 2022, and Cincinnati in 2023.

