British Airways’ end of summer sale offers worldwide discounts

British Airways offers excellent discounts with its end of summer sale

By
British Airways airplane taking off
Arkin Si via Unsplash

To end the season on a high note, British Airways is offering special fares worldwide. The end of summer sale, running through Sept. 17, offers flight and vacation savings to Europe, Dubai, London, and select Indian cities during fall and winter. Passengers can embark from the airline’s 26 U.S. destinations.

Travel the world for less with the end of summer sale

London flowers and buildings
Westminster, London, United Kingdom Ming Jun Tan via Unsplash

Travelers can book Club World round-trip tickets from New York to London for $2,701 or Boston to London for $2,651 this winter. Club World fares to London are $3,024 for those embarking from Tampa or Washington. Lastly, Club World flights from Los Angeles to London are $3,674. 

In addition, round-trip World Traveler Plus (premium economy) fares from New York to London start at $1,519. There are also discounts on round-trip World Traveler seats, with San Francisco or Los Angeles to London tickets from $585.

The sale also offers substantial savings on vacation packages, with discounts up to $600 when combining a hotel and flight. A round-trip ticket and five-night stay in Scotland starts at $899 per person when flying out of New York. Similarly, NY to London guests can enjoy that same for $889 per person. 

Not only that, but a round-trip flight and five-night stay from New York to Madrid starts at $769 per person; Rome from $789 per person; Paris from $829 per person; and Barcelona from $889 per person. 

Colm Lacy, Chief Commercial Officer, commented: “As summer comes to a close, it’s the perfect moment to start dreaming about your next adventure. British Airways’ sale offers great deals on flights to destinations in the UK, Europe, Dubai, and India, along with significant discounts on vacation packages. Go ahead, treat yourself to that well-deserved break and book your dream trip today.”

