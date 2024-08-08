With the summer crowds dwindling and the pleasant weather, September is a great time to travel. If you’re looking for inspiration for an upcoming vacation, here are some of the best places to visit in September that you may want to consider.

1. Santorini, Greece

Santorini in September offers warm weather without the intense summer heat (and fewer tourists!). For a vacation to remember, stay in a cliffside villa with a private plunge pool, dine at high-end restaurants like Selene, and indulge in spa treatments with caldera views. Don’t forget to visit the ancient ruins of Akrotiri and relax on the unique black sand beaches.

Recommended Videos

2. Napa Valley, California, USA

September is the heart of the harvest season in Napa Valley, making it perfect for wine lovers everywhere. If you’re planning your trip, stay at the exquisite Auberge du Soleil or the intimate Bardessono Hotel and Spa. Enjoy private wine tastings and gourmet picnics in the vineyards and dine at world-renowned restaurants like The French Laundry. Don’t miss touring the many beautiful wineries Napa Valley has to offer, taking a hot air balloon ride over the valley, and exploring the town of St. Helena.

3. Provence, France

Provence in September is the perfect time to stay at luxurious estates like Château de Berne or Villa La Coste. During your visit, don’t forget to take private vineyard tours, shop at local markets, and savor gourmet meals. And don’t miss visiting the lavender fields, exploring the towns of Aix-en-Provence and Avignon, and biking through the countryside.

4. Lake Como, Italy

Lake Como boasts warm weather and fewer crowds in September, compared to the peak summer months. Need inspiration for where you want to stay? Check out the iconic Villa d’Este or the luxurious Mandarin Oriental. While you’re there, consider taking a boat tour, exploring lakeside villages, visiting the beautiful gardens of Villa Carlotta, and checking out the historic town of Como.

5. Bora Bora, French Polynesia

Need a tropical escape? September is an excellent time to visit Bora Bora, with pleasant weather and clear skies. Set your trip up for success by staying in overwater villas at the Four Seasons or St. Regis Bora Bora. September is the perfect time to enjoy lagoon tours, go scuba diving, and indulge in beachfront dining experiences. Plus, you can make your trip memorable by snorkeling in coral gardens, taking a 4WD tour of the island, relaxing on stunning Matira Beach, experiencing a traditional Polynesian dance show, and savoring fresh seafood.

6. Cape Town, South Africa

September marks the beginning of spring in Cape Town, with mild weather and blooming flowers. While you’re there, stay at the luxurious One&Only Cape Town, explore the Cape Winelands on a private tour, visit Table Mountain, and enjoy gourmet dining at top restaurants like La Colombe. Plus, drive along the Cape Peninsula, visit the historic Robben Island, explore the V&A Waterfront, enjoy a safari experience in a nearby game reserve, and relax on beautiful beaches.

7. Lisbon, Portugal

If you’re looking to visit Lisbon in September, staying at the luxurious Olissippo Lapa Palace or the boutique Hotel Avenida Palace will make your trip a dream come true. During your trip, enjoy gourmet dining at Michelin-starred restaurants like Belcanto, take guided tours of the city’s historic neighborhoods, visit the iconic Belém Tower and Jerónimos Monastery, and take a tram ride through the city. Don’t miss taking a day trip to the fairy-tale town of Sintra and relaxing at the beautiful Cascais beaches.

8. Milan, Italy

With Milan Fashion Week taking place in September, visiting Milan in September is a fashion lover’s dream. For the full experience, stay at luxurious hotels like the Armani Hotel Milano or the Four Seasons Hotel Milano. Explore the city’s rich history with visits to the stunning Duomo di Milano, the iconic La Scala opera house, and Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece, The Last Supper, at Santa Maria delle Grazie. Shop at the high-end boutiques of the Quadrilatero della Moda, enjoy fine dining at Michelin-starred restaurants like Seta, and take a stroll through the elegant Brera District.

FAQs

What is the best place to visit in September?

The best place to visit in September depends on your interests. Popular options include coastal destinations with warm weather, wine regions, and cities hosting events or festivals. Researching your preferences can help you find the perfect spot.

Is September a good time for vacation?

Yes, September is often a great time for vacation. The weather is usually mild and summer crowds have diminished. It’s an ideal month for travelers looking to enjoy a more relaxed experience.

What should I pack for a September trip?

Packing for a September trip typically involves layers to accommodate varying temperatures, as days can be warm while nights might be cooler. Comfortable walking shoes are essential for exploring — and don’t forget a light jacket or sweater.