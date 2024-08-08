 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

These are the best places to visit in September

September is a great time to travel

By
White houses overlooking the ocean during sunset
Gotta Be Worth It / Pexels

With the summer crowds dwindling and the pleasant weather, September is a great time to travel. If you’re looking for inspiration for an upcoming vacation, here are some of the best places to visit in September that you may want to consider.

1. Santorini, Greece

White buildings on a hill during the day in Santorini, Greece
jimmy teoh / Pexels

Santorini in September offers warm weather without the intense summer heat (and fewer tourists!). For a vacation to remember, stay in a cliffside villa with a private plunge pool, dine at high-end restaurants like Selene, and indulge in spa treatments with caldera views. Don’t forget to visit the ancient ruins of Akrotiri and relax on the unique black sand beaches. 

Recommended Videos

2. Napa Valley, California, USA

Welcome billboard in Napa Valley California
Mich Perez / Pexels

September is the heart of the harvest season in Napa Valley, making it perfect for wine lovers everywhere. If you’re planning your trip, stay at the exquisite Auberge du Soleil or the intimate Bardessono Hotel and Spa. Enjoy private wine tastings and gourmet picnics in the vineyards and dine at world-renowned restaurants like The French Laundry. Don’t miss touring the many beautiful wineries Napa Valley has to offer, taking a hot air balloon ride over the valley, and exploring the town of St. Helena. 

3. Provence, France

Town on a hill during the day in Provence, France
Michel Meuleman / Pexels

Provence in September is the perfect time to stay at luxurious estates like Château de Berne or Villa La Coste. During your visit, don’t forget to take private vineyard tours, shop at local markets, and savor gourmet meals. And don’t miss visiting the lavender fields, exploring the towns of Aix-en-Provence and Avignon, and biking through the countryside.

4. Lake Como, Italy

Motorboat on lake in Lake Como, Italy
Melike Benli / Pexels

Lake Como boasts warm weather and fewer crowds in September, compared to the peak summer months. Need inspiration for where you want to stay? Check out the iconic Villa d’Este or the luxurious Mandarin Oriental. While you’re there, consider taking a boat tour, exploring lakeside villages, visiting the beautiful gardens of Villa Carlotta, and checking out the historic town of Como.

5. Bora Bora, French Polynesia

A body of water shown during sunset with overwater bungalows on it, in Bora Bora, French Polynesia
Meg von Haartman / Unsplash

Need a tropical escape? September is an excellent time to visit Bora Bora, with pleasant weather and clear skies. Set your trip up for success by staying in overwater villas at the Four Seasons or St. Regis Bora Bora. September is the perfect time to enjoy lagoon tours, go scuba diving, and indulge in beachfront dining experiences. Plus, you can make your trip memorable by snorkeling in coral gardens, taking a 4WD tour of the island, relaxing on stunning Matira Beach, experiencing a traditional Polynesian dance show, and savoring fresh seafood.

6. Cape Town, South Africa

Aerial view of a beach during sunset in Cape Town, South Africa
Taryn Elliott / Pexels

September marks the beginning of spring in Cape Town, with mild weather and blooming flowers. While you’re there, stay at the luxurious One&Only Cape Town, explore the Cape Winelands on a private tour, visit Table Mountain, and enjoy gourmet dining at top restaurants like La Colombe. Plus, drive along the Cape Peninsula, visit the historic Robben Island, explore the V&A Waterfront, enjoy a safari experience in a nearby game reserve, and relax on beautiful beaches.

7. Lisbon, Portugal

The Rua Augusta arch in Lisbon, Portugal
Hugo Fernandes / Pexels

If you’re looking to visit Lisbon in September, staying at the luxurious Olissippo Lapa Palace or the boutique Hotel Avenida Palace will make your trip a dream come true. During your trip, enjoy gourmet dining at Michelin-starred restaurants like Belcanto, take guided tours of the city’s historic neighborhoods, visit the iconic Belém Tower and Jerónimos Monastery, and take a tram ride through the city. Don’t miss taking a day trip to the fairy-tale town of Sintra and relaxing at the beautiful Cascais beaches.

8. Milan, Italy

Inside of a building with brown walls, Milan, Italy
Tove Liu / Pexels

With Milan Fashion Week taking place in September, visiting Milan in September is a fashion lover’s dream. For the full experience, stay at luxurious hotels like the Armani Hotel Milano or the Four Seasons Hotel Milano. Explore the city’s rich history with visits to the stunning Duomo di Milano, the iconic La Scala opera house, and Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece, The Last Supper, at Santa Maria delle Grazie. Shop at the high-end boutiques of the Quadrilatero della Moda, enjoy fine dining at Michelin-starred restaurants like Seta, and take a stroll through the elegant Brera District.

FAQs

View of Lake Coma from the inside of a building
Ovidiu / Unsplash

What is the best place to visit in September?

The best place to visit in September depends on your interests. Popular options include coastal destinations with warm weather, wine regions, and cities hosting events or festivals. Researching your preferences can help you find the perfect spot.

Is September a good time for vacation?

Yes, September is often a great time for vacation. The weather is usually mild and summer crowds have diminished. It’s an ideal month for travelers looking to enjoy a more relaxed experience.

What should I pack for a September trip?

Packing for a September trip typically involves layers to accommodate varying temperatures, as days can be warm while nights might be cooler. Comfortable walking shoes are essential for exploring — and don’t forget a light jacket or sweater.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Kelly Baker
Kelly Baker
Kelly is a writer who loves good books, baking homemade bread, playing the piano, and spending time with her family.
Adult-only cruises are a fantastic way to travel — the cruise lines to know
The best adult-only cruises
Viking Cruise ship surrounded by mountains

 

Whether you’re a parent, relative, or coach, children can be a source of joy. But sometimes, you want to be in the company of adults only, where you can unwind and relax without having to play chaperone. The additional peace and quiet is nice, too. Adults-only cruises offer that and more.

Read more
These are the most gorgeous pink sand beaches around the world
No need for rose-colored glasses
Pink sand beach

Imagine strolling along a shoreline where the sand blushes in shades of pink, creating a striking contrast against the gorgeous blue waters. These rare pink sand beaches, found in exotic locations, such as Greece, Bermuda, and the Bahamas, captivate travelers with their unique beauty. The pink color typically comes from foraminifera, a type of marine organism with a reddish-pink shell.

If you want to visit a pink sand beach, then you’ll find options in many different locations around the globe. These are just a few of the best pink sand beaches in the world.
Pink Beach, Komodo Island, Indonesia

Read more
Four Seasons Hotel Osaka opens: Authentic Japan while living in luxury
The Four Seasons Hotel Osaka offers Japanese design and dining
Four Seasons Hotel Osaka, GENSUI floor

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts are known for next-level luxury in the world’s finest destinations. From the shores of O’ahu, Hawaii, to the history of Athens, Greece, guests enjoy 5-star accommodations in stunning places. Now, the company brings those qualities to Japan, where the Hotel Osaka just opened in the quaint Dojima neighborhood.
Four Seasons Hotel Osaka opens

The Four Seasons Hotel Osaka resides within One Dojima, a multi-use building in the heart of the eclectic city. Inside, a bespoke interior welcomes guests, designed by a trio of Japanese design leaders: DESIGN STUDIO SPIN, SIMPLICITY, and CURIOSITY. Every last detail sets the stage for the attentive service and welcoming feel the company is known for around the world. 

Read more