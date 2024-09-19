British Airways will open new lounge in Miami

British Airways plans to open a brand-new premium lounge at Miami International Airport (MIA) in 2025. The carrier originally announced the plan in 2023, but since then, hadn’t revealed an opening date. The space will reside on the fourth floor of Terminal E, and feature a new look and feel compared to previous British Airways lounges. Here are the details.

British Airways’ new Miami lounge: Open space and natural light

The lounge will comprise 13,000 square feet, with abundant windows to let in natural light. That’ll offer more than enough space for British Airways’ elite status holders and premium passengers. The space will use a “new lounge design concept”, hinting at a contemporary setting for work, relaxation, and dining.

Before the opening, premium class British Airways passengers can make use of the American Airlines Admirals Club, which includes Concourse D’s Flagship First lounge. Once the BA lounge opens, it’ll significantly reduce walking distances to gates.

Another positive is British Airways’ participation in the Priority Pass program. Many of the airline’s lounges accept the pass, so passengers on any carrier — not just BA — could have access to the new lounge.

This news follows British Airways’ announcement of its largest-ever transatlantic schedule for the summer of 2025. That translates to over 400 direct flights per week during peak periods, which includes service to 26 U.S. cities. For all of 2025, the airline will fly twice daily from Miami to London-Heathrow Airport (LHR) on an Airbus 380.

British Airways also plans to upgrade current lounges at Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD), Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS). At the moment, details are scant, but travelers can expect better dining, amenities, and design once the new spaces open.