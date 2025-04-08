Delta opens new SkyClub at this Southern hub

The eighth Delta Sky Club at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) has opened, with a design influenced by urban elegance and Southern Hospitality. The new Sky Club is located at Concourse D-Center Point, with seating for 506, the most of any ATL location. 24,000-plus square feet of space provides open airfield views, a 16-person bar, and sound-proof telephone booths to focus on work. Two beverage stations and a generous buffet help travelers refuel.

The new SkyClub takes inspiration from Southern surroundings

Claude Roussel, V.P. of Delta Sky Club and Lounge Experience, said: “As the heart of our operation, Atlanta is more than just a hub—it’s our home. This new space is thoughtfully designed to ensure that guests traveling through Atlanta feel the Southern hospitality of the city we know and love. he opening of our newest Delta Sky Club in Atlanta – during what happens to be both Delta and ATL’s Centennial year – is a testament to our unwavering commitment to this city and the customers we serve here.”

Recommended Videos

The club’s design reflects a Southern mood, mixed with the excitement of the city. Southern architectural details include a brick entrance, shutter screens, and coffered ceilings. Inside, bright metallics and creative lighting hearkens to urban sophistication.

Guests can also enjoy local artwork with a gallery-like experience offered by Atlanta-based artists. Ryan Coleman, a muralist from Atlanta, created an expansive mural by the elevator, containing Georgia’s flowering trees, magnolias, and dogwoods. Photographer Pam Moxley added sepia-toned images full of Southern character.

This latest Sky Club is part of Delta’s investment to improve travelers’ experiences while visiting ATL. Also included is Concourse D’s expansion, which will add gates and space for larger aircraft, helping Delta strengthen its offerings.