Delta opens new SkyClub at this Southern hub

By
Delta Atlanta Sky Club
Delta Air Lines / Delta Air Lines

The eighth Delta Sky Club at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) has opened, with a design influenced by urban elegance and Southern Hospitality. The new Sky Club is located at Concourse D-Center Point, with seating for 506, the most of any ATL location. 24,000-plus square feet of space provides open airfield views, a 16-person bar, and sound-proof telephone booths to focus on work. Two beverage stations and a generous buffet help travelers refuel.

The new SkyClub takes inspiration from Southern surroundings

Delta Sky Club Atlanta
Delta Air Lines / Delta Air Lines

Claude Roussel, V.P. of Delta Sky Club and Lounge Experience, said: “As the heart of our operation, Atlanta is more than just a hub—it’s our home. This new space is thoughtfully designed to ensure that guests traveling through Atlanta feel the Southern hospitality of the city we know and love. he opening of our newest Delta Sky Club in Atlanta – during what happens to be both Delta and ATL’s Centennial year – is a testament to our unwavering commitment to this city and the customers we serve here.” 

The club’s design reflects a Southern mood, mixed with the excitement of the city. Southern architectural details include a brick entrance, shutter screens, and coffered ceilings. Inside, bright metallics and creative lighting hearkens to urban sophistication.

Guests can also enjoy local artwork with a gallery-like experience offered by Atlanta-based artists. Ryan Coleman, a muralist from Atlanta, created an expansive mural by the elevator, containing Georgia’s flowering trees, magnolias, and dogwoods. Photographer Pam Moxley added sepia-toned images full of Southern character.

This latest Sky Club is part of Delta’s investment to improve travelers’ experiences while visiting ATL. Also included is Concourse D’s expansion, which will add gates and space for larger aircraft, helping Delta strengthen its offerings. 

United and Chase introduce these new benefits for MileagePlus cardmembers
Chase and United launch new credit cards
United Boeing 737

Chase and United Airlines have announced the brand-new United Family of Cards from Chase, offering enhanced benefits to make flying the airline even better. While United Cards have always offered MileagePlus members opportunities to redeem miles and earn on travel, they now provide tailored benefits for different travel lifestyles. That’s the result of feedback from customers of all types, and the new cards are tailored to upgrade the travel experience.
The new benefits for MileagePlus Cardmembers
Ty Burrell United Airlines

Starting today, new benefits take effect for new and current United MileagePlus Cardmembers. That includes more than $800 for Explorer and $2,000 for United Club Cards in total annual value. Cardmembers can also rack up Premier qualifying points (PQPs) while using the cards, which may lead to quicker loyalty status. To mark the occasion, the United Family of Cards is offering new Cardmembers welcome bonuses of 80,000 to 125,000 miles now through May 7, 2025 (depending on the fee-based card).

Delta recognized for this sustainability initiative
Delta makes list of innovative companies
Delta plane over green hills

Fast Company has named Delta Air Lines one of the world’s Most Innovative Companies, marking the airline’s fifth appearance on the list. This year, the carrier earned the No. 3 spot in the Corporate Social Responsibility category for using Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). Delta was the only airline to make the list. 
SAF is key to Delta’s sustainability efforts

Charlotte Lollar, Director of SAF at Delta, said: “Meaningful change doesn’t happen overnight. But decisions and actions we make today are vital to securing the future of air travel. SAF is a relatively new technology and also one of the most critical levers available today to decarbonize aviation in the short and medium term. That’s why we’re working across the industry and beyond to scale it.” 

JetBlue adds regular supply of sustainable aviation fuel at this East Coast hub
JetBlue now has a regular supply of SAF at JFK Airport
jetblue saf jfk airport a220 hops tailfin

JetBlue and its fuel partners are celebrating the first-ever regular supply of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK). It’s a turning point for SAF availability in the Northeast and follows last summer’s announcement by JetBlue, where the company outlined a 12-month agreement with World Fuel Services (World Fuel), a World Kinect company (NYSE: WKC), for at least 1 million gallons of neat SAF to be procured by Valero Marketing and Supply Company (Valero), an arm of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO).
JetBlue’s corporate partners help make the SAF supply possible

JetBlue’s corporate business partners help cover the cost difference between traditional fuel and SAF. That support allows an additional four million gallons of neat SAF, according to the terms of the agreement. An even supply of SAF is made possible by Diamond Green Diesel LLC—a joint venture between a Valero affiliate and Darling Ingredients Inc. affiliate — who produces the fuel, which is then mixed with traditional jet fuel by Valero to make blended SAF. World Fuel delivers that through current infrastructure, and JetBlue then claims it to use at JFK Airport. Blended SAF can be used as a substitute for traditional fuel on modern aircraft and can reduce lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80%. 

