Delta adds these restrictions for Sky Club access

Delta restricts access to its Sky Clubs

By
Delta Sky Club Boston
Delta Sky Clubs let travelers relax and enjoy before or after a flight. The network of 56 clubs covering more than 700,000 square feet provides a place to work, eat, or sleep, all in a modern, luxurious setting. In Boston, the Sky Club features locally inspired seafood and desserts. In Seattle, the soon-to-open club will offer panoramic views of Mount Rainier.

But as of February 1, Sky Club access for SkyMiles members via co-branded credit cards changed. Here’s what to know.

Some SkyMiles members now have limited Sky Club visits

Delta Sky Club Newark
The changes were set in motion more than a year ago when Delta SkyMiles Platinum American Express cardmembers lost Sky Club access. At the same time, SkyMiles members flying Economy also lost access. The new restrictions limit some cardmembers who before had unlimited access. Moving forward, they’ll be limited to 10 or 15 visits.

Here’s the rundown:

  • Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express Card: 15 visits
  • Delta SkyMiles  Reserve Business American Express Card: 15 visits
  • The Platinum Card from American Express: 10 visits
  • The Business Platinum Card from American Express: 10 visits

However, multiple Sky Club visits over 24 hours only count once, helping members preserve their allowed access. Those who spend $75,000 in a one-year period earn unlimited access to Sky Clubs. Once earned, that applies to the rest of the year and the following year. Additionally, those who spend $75,000 on Amex Platinum also receive complimentary guest access on visits to Amex’s Centurion lounge network. 

Those who use up their available visits can still gain Sky Club access but must pay a fee. That costs $50 for each visit to a location, with grab-and-go locations costing $25.

Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Aeromexico partners with Delta for direct flights to these East Coast cities
Aeromexico and Delta collaborate on more U.S. flights
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aeromexico will partner with Delta this summer to expand its U.S. network to the East Coast. The flights begin in early June, bringing the total connections between the countries to 26. The routes continue the Aeromexico-Delta Joint Cooperation Agreement (JCA), which added 28 new seasonal and scheduled trips in 2024. The JCA began five years ago and continues growing into 2025. 
Aeromexico will fly to Philadelphia and Atlanta
Atlanta, Georgia Venti Views via Unsplash / Unsplash

Starting June 5, 2025, Aeromexico will begin flying daily between San Luis Potosí International Airport (SLP) and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), and Aeropuerto Internacional Benito Juárez (MEX) and Philadelphia International Airport (PHL). The Philadephia flight will be Aeromexicos first-ever trip to the East Coast city. The airline notes that Philadephia is the largest U.S. market lacking nonstop flights to Mexico City.

Delta caters to football fans with these Super Bowl flights
Delta adds more flights to the Super Bowl
delta super bowl flights 757 200 3

The 2025 Super Bowl looks to be a classic, with two teams at the height of their powers. The offensive power of Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley will square off against the finesse of Patrick Mahomes and his receiving corps. Additionally, each team is in the top five of ESPN’s postseason total defense rankings (Philadelphia 2nd, Kansas City, 4th). 

With a heavyweight matchup like that taking place in New Orleans, there’s sure to be strong demand for flights, especially from the teams’ home cities. Delta is prepared to meet the demand, with extra trips to the big game.
Delta makes it easier to cheer on your team

Emirates debuts this state-of-the-art aircraft on India routes
Emirates adds A350 on flights to India
Emirates Airbus A350

In January, Emirates added the Airbus A350 to its fleet, with state-of-the-art design, materials, and inflight amenities. Starting January 26, the plane will begin flying between Dubai and India, with service to Mumbai and Ahmedabad. With the additions, Emirates will serve five destinations aboard the new aircraft.
The Airbus A350 provides the latest in technology, efficiency, and comfort
Emirates A350 Economy cabin Emirates

With the A350, Emirates offers passengers a modern cabin, a lower carbon footprint, and an expanded network. According to Airbus, the A350 “Has achieved a record operational reliability of 99.5%, a testament to its design and performance, and is highly regarded by top-ranking airlines around the globe.” In addition, the plane requires 25% less fuel than prior-generation aircraft and will be 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) compatible by 2030.

