Delta adds these restrictions for Sky Club access

Delta Sky Clubs let travelers relax and enjoy before or after a flight. The network of 56 clubs covering more than 700,000 square feet provides a place to work, eat, or sleep, all in a modern, luxurious setting. In Boston, the Sky Club features locally inspired seafood and desserts. In Seattle, the soon-to-open club will offer panoramic views of Mount Rainier.

But as of February 1, Sky Club access for SkyMiles members via co-branded credit cards changed. Here’s what to know.

Some SkyMiles members now have limited Sky Club visits

The changes were set in motion more than a year ago when Delta SkyMiles Platinum American Express cardmembers lost Sky Club access. At the same time, SkyMiles members flying Economy also lost access. The new restrictions limit some cardmembers who before had unlimited access. Moving forward, they’ll be limited to 10 or 15 visits.

Here’s the rundown:

Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express Card: 15 visits

Delta SkyMiles Reserve Business American Express Card: 15 visits

The Platinum Card from American Express: 10 visits

The Business Platinum Card from American Express: 10 visits

However, multiple Sky Club visits over 24 hours only count once, helping members preserve their allowed access. Those who spend $75,000 in a one-year period earn unlimited access to Sky Clubs. Once earned, that applies to the rest of the year and the following year. Additionally, those who spend $75,000 on Amex Platinum also receive complimentary guest access on visits to Amex’s Centurion lounge network.

Those who use up their available visits can still gain Sky Club access but must pay a fee. That costs $50 for each visit to a location, with grab-and-go locations costing $25.