Delta to bring these lounge upgrades in 2025

New Delta One Lounge to debut in Seattle

Delta Sky Club members can look forward to the journey in 2025 when new lounges and clubs will open nationwide. That’ll include expansions, refreshes, and three new hub locations. Each will provide a luxurious space to recharge before or after a flight, with expansive layouts and views of the surroundings.

Delta Sky Club continues its climb

Delta Club Atlanta Delta

The Delta Sky Club network includes 56 lounges across 700,000 square feet, making it the largest of any U.S. domestic airline. The new additions take that even further. Here’s what’s included.

At Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), a new Club covering 23,000 square feet will open close to Gate D16. It’ll be the first new club at Delta’s home airport since 2016, with a scheduled opening in Spring 2025. Besides the new Club, existing Clubs in concourses A and C will be enhanced for an even better experience. 

In the summer of 2025, a Delta One Lounge is scheduled to open at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA). Covering 11,000 square feet, the design features an open-air terrace and panoramic views of Mount Rainier. It’s set to open in May 2025. It’ll be situated on the top floor of the upcoming Delta Sky Club, which is close to Gate 11 in Concourse A. 

At Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC), a second Club will open in Concourse B, with 34,000 square feet to relax and recharge. It’s set to debut in Q4 2025.

Lastly, the Delta Sky Club at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) will receive an upgrade, adding 2,000 square feet, with an opening scheduled for Q4 2025.

Iberia Group flew this many passengers in 2024
Iberia Airlines aircraft

In 2024, the Iberia Group flew more passengers than ever, showing the increasing need for business and leisure travel. The group — consisting of Iberia, Iberia Express, and Iberia Regional Air Nostrum — transported more than 30,000,000 people during the year, owing to new routes and strong performance in Latin America.
New routes and increased capacity contributed to the record

In 2024, Iberia Group flew 30,732,745 people. That included 18,677,812 passengers by Iberia, 7,687,718 passengers by Iberia Express, and 4,367,215 passengers by Iberia Regional Air Nostrum. The company credited strong demand for its Latin American routes, with 16% more available capacity. Specifically, the airline offered 5,300,000 seats between Europe and 18 Latin American destinations, adding up to 320 weekly flights. The addition of destinations including Ljubljana, Tirana, Japan, Salzburg, Innsbruck, and Tromso also contributed. 

Alaska Airlines to debut new summer routes from Anchorage
Anchorage, Alaska

This week, Alaska Airlines announced two summer seasonal routes from Anchorage, flying to Detroit and Sacramento. In addition, the airline will resume flights between Fairbanks and Portland. With the updated schedule, Alaska will offer more direct routes from Anchorage than ever before, with 15 flights to the lower 48 and Hawaii.
Alaska Airlines' nonstop network keeps growing
Fairbanks, Alaska Yuhan Du / Unsplash

The Anchorage to Detroit route takes flight on June 14 and runs through August 16, occurring on Saturdays aboard a Boeing 737. The Anchorage to Sacramento route is available during the same period, also on Saturdays and on a Boeing 737. Those traveling between Fairbanks and Portland can do so from May 15 to August 19, with daily trips on an Embraer E175. 

Delta and Uber to collaborate on travel innovations
Delta Uber agreement

At the recent CES 2025 technology conference, Delta and Uber announced a partnership that helps travelers earn miles and smooth out trips. Delta CEO Ed Bastian and Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi described the collaboration’s features and benefits onstage.
Delta and Uber look to shape the future of air travel
Delta at CES 2025 Delta Air Lines

Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber said:  “With a record number of travelers taking to the skies, we’re focused on helping to make your airport travel journey as efficient, affordable, and effortless as possible. That’s why we’re thrilled to partner with Delta Air Lines as their exclusive rideshare and delivery partner to provide Uber customers with the opportunity to earn miles when riding with Uber and ordering with Uber Eats. Together, we’re teaming up to shape the future of travel.” 

