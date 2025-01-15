Delta to bring these lounge upgrades in 2025

Delta Sky Club members can look forward to the journey in 2025 when new lounges and clubs will open nationwide. That’ll include expansions, refreshes, and three new hub locations. Each will provide a luxurious space to recharge before or after a flight, with expansive layouts and views of the surroundings.

Delta Sky Club continues its climb

The Delta Sky Club network includes 56 lounges across 700,000 square feet, making it the largest of any U.S. domestic airline. The new additions take that even further. Here’s what’s included.

Recommended Videos

At Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), a new Club covering 23,000 square feet will open close to Gate D16. It’ll be the first new club at Delta’s home airport since 2016, with a scheduled opening in Spring 2025. Besides the new Club, existing Clubs in concourses A and C will be enhanced for an even better experience.

In the summer of 2025, a Delta One Lounge is scheduled to open at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA). Covering 11,000 square feet, the design features an open-air terrace and panoramic views of Mount Rainier. It’s set to open in May 2025. It’ll be situated on the top floor of the upcoming Delta Sky Club, which is close to Gate 11 in Concourse A.

At Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC), a second Club will open in Concourse B, with 34,000 square feet to relax and recharge. It’s set to debut in Q4 2025.

Lastly, the Delta Sky Club at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) will receive an upgrade, adding 2,000 square feet, with an opening scheduled for Q4 2025.