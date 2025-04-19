 Skip to main content
New study ranks the busiest airports in the world

Dubai International Airport
Airports Council International (ACI) has released an exclusive preview of its 2024 rankings of the world’s busiest airports. Despite changing geopolitical and economic conditions, several airports maintained their top rankings, with strong prospects for future growth. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport retained its top ranking. 

Air travel continued to grow in 2024

Airport rankings chart
Airports Council International

Preliminary statistics show that 2024 global passengers reached nearly 9.5 billion, representing a 9% increase since 2023 and a 3% rise compared to pre-pandemic levels (2019). The Top 10 busiest airports, which account for 9% of global traffic (855 million passengers), experienced an 8.8% increase since 2023 and an 8.4% increase since 2019. 

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport maintained its top position, with second and third place going to Dubai International Airport and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, respectively. Shanghai Pudong International Airport experienced the most significant jump in the rankings, going from 21st in 2023 to 10th in 2024. 

For 2025, forecasts indicate that global passenger traffic will grow to 9.9 billion, with a 4.8% year-over-year growth rate. Although strong passenger demand is expected to continue, it may slow due to changing market conditions. The direction of the industry is influenced by factors like geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty, and capacity restraints. As the industry continues growing, there’s a focus on infrastructure investments, financial viability, sustainability, and operational efficiency.

ACI World Director General Justin Erbacci said: “Amid global challenges, the resilience of the world’s busiest airports shines. These hubs are vital arteries of trade, commerce, and connectivity. As air travel grows, ACI World stands ready to support its members, ensuring the smooth flow of people and goods that drive global economic, social, and cultural progress.”

