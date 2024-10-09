 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Delta announces largest-ever Atlanta schedule for summer 2025

Delta announces busiest ever Atlanta schedule for summer 2025

By
Delta A330-900 aircraft
Delta A330-900 aircraft Delta Air Lines

In the summer of 2025, Delta Air Lines will fly its largest-ever schedule from its home city, Atlanta. Day after day, flight after flight, the carrier will go to destinations far and wide, while offering premium in-flight experiences through Delta One, First Class, Delta Premium Select, and Delta Comfort+. The new flights add to Delta’s bustling schedule at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), where the airline handled 70% of total passenger traffic in 2023.

Delta’s summer 2025 ATL schedule: Details and destinations

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Louis Souza via Unsplash

The statistics of Delta’s summer 2025 schedule from ATL are stunning, with 1.1 million weekly seats, 968 daily flights, and service to 215 destinations. That’s almost 75 more daily departures than a year prior, demonstrating ATL’s status as a global hub.

Recommended Videos

Delta now serves 66 international destinations from ATL, like its recently added flights to Brussels and Naples. That’s in addition to more frequent flights to Barcelona, Zurich, Rome, Cancun, Athens, Toronto, Barbados, and Curacao. 

Related

Delta’s domestic schedule also keeps growing, including in its home state. That includes 20% more intra-state seats to Savannah, Augusta, Albany, Brunswick, Columbus and Valdosta.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said: “Home to the world’s busiest and most efficient airport, Atlanta’s position as a global leader for cultural and business connectivity is only enhanced by Delta’s expansion of their domestic and international network.”

“As our hometown airline and the state’s largest private employer, Delta plays an integral role in our economy through workforce opportunities, community investments and meaningful partnerships.” 

Joe Miller, VP – Airport Operations, ATL, commented: “Our growth and strength in Atlanta come from the dedication of Delta people who live our Brand Beliefs—Welcoming, Elevated, and Caring—every day. Our team’s pride, unity, and relentless drive to improve are what truly make the Delta difference.” 

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Delta expands transatlantic routes for summer 2025
Delta Air Lines boosts European flights in summer 2025
Naples Italy houses and water

In the summer of 2025, Delta Air Lines will make Europe more accessible than ever, with over 700 weekly flights to 33 European cities. The airline will particularly focus on Italy, where service will increase by 10% year-over-year. Delta is also offering an enhanced experience all around, with new airport lounges, free WiFi, and more premium seating on A330-900 and A350-900 aircraft.
Explore Europe in 2025 with Delta Air Lines
Assago Milanofiori Nord, Milan, Italy Massimiliano Donghi via Unsplash

Delta’s 2025 summer schedule adds even more transatlantic routes from New York-JFK, Boston, Detroit, Atlanta, and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Those seeking to explore Italy have more options than ever, with flights to Rome, Naples, Catania, and Milan starting in May. Once there, Delta Vacations offers an array of accommodations and private tours of historical sites like Pompeii and Duomo.

Read more
Cathay Pacific announces non-stop flights from Dallas to Hong Kong
Cathay Pacific will start flying non-stop from Dallas to Hong Kong
A350-1000 aircraft

Beginning April 24, 2025, Cathay Pacific will offer non-stop service between Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and Hong Kong International Airport (HKG). Dallas will be the airline’s first major hub in the region, demonstrating its commitment to North America.
Cathay Pacific’s new Hong Kong flight spans 3 days
Hong Kong Andrew Jephson via Unsplash

The DFW to HKG route, flight CX897, will be aboard the latest Airbus A350-1000 and departs on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. The departure time is 11:55 p.m., and arrival is two days later at 5:05 a.m. So those departing on Monday night arrive on Wednesday morning, spanning three days of travel time. 

Read more
American Airlines adds direct route to Mexico for 2025
American Airlines announces new direct flight to Mexico
DFW Airport American Airlines

Starting March 6, 2025, American Airlines adds direct service between Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and Tampico International Airport (TAM), Mexico. Envoy Air will operate the flights via the regional American Eagle brand using Embraer E170 jets. Bookings open on September 16. 
American Airlines’ DFW to TAM flight is the only direct option available

According to FlightAware, several carriers — like United, Viva Aerobus, American, and Mesa Airlines — already offer flights between DFW and TAM, but none are direct. American’s new route is the sole point-to-point option, providing a valuable addition for Mexico-bound passengers. By adding Tampico, American’s Mexico destinations total 31, the most of any airline. 

Read more