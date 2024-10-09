Delta announces busiest ever Atlanta schedule for summer 2025

In the summer of 2025, Delta Air Lines will fly its largest-ever schedule from its home city, Atlanta. Day after day, flight after flight, the carrier will go to destinations far and wide, while offering premium in-flight experiences through Delta One, First Class, Delta Premium Select, and Delta Comfort+. The new flights add to Delta’s bustling schedule at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), where the airline handled 70% of total passenger traffic in 2023.

Delta’s summer 2025 ATL schedule: Details and destinations

The statistics of Delta’s summer 2025 schedule from ATL are stunning, with 1.1 million weekly seats, 968 daily flights, and service to 215 destinations. That’s almost 75 more daily departures than a year prior, demonstrating ATL’s status as a global hub.

Recommended Videos

Delta now serves 66 international destinations from ATL, like its recently added flights to Brussels and Naples. That’s in addition to more frequent flights to Barcelona, Zurich, Rome, Cancun, Athens, Toronto, Barbados, and Curacao.

Delta’s domestic schedule also keeps growing, including in its home state. That includes 20% more intra-state seats to Savannah, Augusta, Albany, Brunswick, Columbus and Valdosta.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said: “Home to the world’s busiest and most efficient airport, Atlanta’s position as a global leader for cultural and business connectivity is only enhanced by Delta’s expansion of their domestic and international network.”

“As our hometown airline and the state’s largest private employer, Delta plays an integral role in our economy through workforce opportunities, community investments and meaningful partnerships.”

Joe Miller, VP – Airport Operations, ATL, commented: “Our growth and strength in Atlanta come from the dedication of Delta people who live our Brand Beliefs—Welcoming, Elevated, and Caring—every day. Our team’s pride, unity, and relentless drive to improve are what truly make the Delta difference.”