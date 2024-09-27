Delta collaborates with Scandinavian Airlines

Delta Air Lines passengers have improved access to Northern Europe through a new partnership with Scandinavian Airlines (SAS). The agreement follows the European carrier joining the SkyTeam Alliance weeks ago. Now, Delta’s frequent fliers can easily reach Scandinavia’s gorgeous surroundings via hubs across the U.S.

Delta’s latest collaboration lets you explore Scandinavia

The codeshare agreement between the two carriers began on September 25. Through it, passengers can book tickets on both airlines, on an identical itinerary, to more than 50 European destinations. The Delta website will soon offer booking for SAS flights.

The program lets loyalty members rack up points, whether they belong to Delta SkyMiles or SAS Eurobonus miles. Points accrue regardless of which airline they fly on, giving them access to more perks or ticket discounts.

The collaboration makes sense, given SAS’s recent expansion of nonstop service from many U.S. cities to its hubs in Stockholm and Copenhagen. The carrier now flies nonstop from Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, and San Francisco.

The alliance adds to Delta’s partnerships with other international carriers, including Kenya Airways, Riyadh Air, and El Al, in the prior year.

Perry Cantarutti, Delta’s Senior Vice President Alliances commented: “As part of Delta’s mission to connect people around the world, our new partnership with SAS will strengthen our presence in Northern Europe by offering customers improved access to destinations throughout Scandinavia and a better overall flying experience.”

Paul Verhagen, Chief Commercial Officer from SAS, said: “We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Delta through this new codeshare agreement, enhancing travel options between Scandinavia and North America. With our new direct route from Copenhagen to Seattle, we’re strengthening connections to the Pacific Northwest offering more travel options for our passengers. As a proud new member of SkyTeam Alliance, this collaboration offers great opportunities to provide seamless connectivity and benefits across our global network. We are excited about the possibilities and committed to delivering an elevated travel experience for our customers.”