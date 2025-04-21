Icelandair launches route to this Southern cultural destination

Icelandair’s new seasonal route between Iceland and Nashville will debut soon, offering four weekly flights through October. Nashville is the airline’s 18th North American destination and will bolster ties between the city and Iceland, while also encouraging economic exchange. In addition, a new interline agreement with Southwest enables connections to and from Iceland and Europe from nearly 90 North American airports that Southwest flies directly to from Nashville. Passengers can book now on Icelandair.com.

Travelers can connect throughout the US and Europe

Once in Iceland, passengers can connect throughout Icelandair’s broad European network. The same holds true for those landing in Nashville, where Southwest can take them on nonstop trips to nearly 90 airports. The flight between Iceland and Nashville debuts on May 12 and will be aboard a Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, with a duration of seven hours. It embarks on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Nashville International Airport (BNA) held a celebration for the new flight, where remarks were made by Svanhildur Hólm Valsdóttir, Ambassador of Iceland to the United States, Tomas Ingason, Chief Commercial Officer of Icelandair and Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA). Additionally, Tennessee Department of Tourist Development Commissioner Mark Ezell, Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell, and Deana Ivey, Chief Marketing Officer for the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corporation spoke, noting the tourism and economic benefits of the partnership.

Tomas Ingason, Icelandair Chief Commercial Officer, said: “We are very excited to start this new service between Nashville and Iceland and for the great reception we are already seeing from customers in Nashville, in Iceland as well as from across the Atlantic. This new connection links Music City to Iceland and our 39 destinations across Europe. Today, we also announce an expansion to our partnership with Southwest Airlines, allowing travelers to connect between Southwest and Icelandair via Nashville and Denver onwards to Iceland and Europe. This is additional to the already announced Baltimore gateway. We look forward to welcoming Nashville and Southwest customers aboard.”

Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of BNA, said: “The launch of Icelandair’s nonstop service from Nashville to Iceland marks a pivotal moment in our airport’s commitment to expanding global connectivity. This partnership not only strengthens Music City’s role as a global gateway but also creates new opportunities for travelers, businesses, and tourism. We are proud to welcome Icelandair and excited for the economic and cultural opportunities this new route will bring to Middle Tennessee.”