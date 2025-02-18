 Skip to main content
Icelandair bolsters partnership with this technology company

Icelandair renews agreement with Amadeus

By
Icelandair

Icelandair has extended and broadened its collaboration with travel technology company Amadeus. With the partnership, the airline looks to better meet travelers’ needs. It’s a dual-track deal that makes Amadeus Altéa NDC the API NDC provider for Icelandair and distributes the carrier’s fares and content, including web fares and NDC-based content.

New Distribution Capability (NDC) gives travelers detailed info and flexibility

Icelandair

NDC is a data exchange format supported by the travel industry. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) helped start the program (NDC Program) for improved capability and communications between airlines and travel agents. Benefits include a transparent shopping experience, access to airline content, and differentiation of airline products and services. Icelandair’s use of NDC will help broaden the airline’s reach, giving travel sellers full access to its content and fares. That’ll also help the carrier connect with new customer segments.

Rakel Óttarsdóttir, Icelandair Chief Digital and Transformation Officer, said: “This latest agreement with Amadeus, our longstanding partner, will help us build dynamic and personalized offers and simplify our business processes, and our full portfolio of content to be available to travel sellers around the world. This way, we can provide them with more booking possibilities and options to enhance customer experience and deliver smooth and enjoyable travel experiences.”

Ernest Rodá, SVP Sales and Account Management Western Europe, Amadeus, said: “For Amadeus, NDC is a critical enabler for an industry-wide transformation towards enhanced travel retailing, a transformation built on travelers’ evolved expectations. We are extremely happy to support Icelandair’s retailing ambitions with our Altéa NDC solution and to be able to offer access to the full range of content from Icelandair. This partnership is a true testament of the tight collaboration between Icelandair and Amadeus and supports the wider transformation of the industry.”

